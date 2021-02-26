What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - February 26 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will face the Boston Celtics on Friday night at the TD Garden in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a 107-111 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday despite Malcolm Brogdon (24 points) and Domantas Sabonis (22 points, 16 rebounds) starring in offense. They will hope to bounce back from their latest debacle with a win against the struggling Boston Celtics.

The Boston Celtics have lost three straight games and are in danger of slipping further down the standings. After a 112-127 blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Celtics fell to 15-17 on the season and are now outside the playoff scene.

No Boston Celtics player managed a 20-point outing, with Jaylen Brown top-scoring with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. Thus, both teams will have a lot at stake in their clash on Friday.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 21.5 PPG and 11.6 RPG this season to go along with 23 double-doubles, which is the 2nd most in the NBA. Out of the top 6 players with the most double-doubles, Sabonis is the only one who was not selected as an All-Star pic.twitter.com/aDMjAhPl3n — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 24, 2021

Indiana Pacers: Team News

Myles Turner (#33) of the Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will be missing a couple of players due to injuries.

TJ Warren (foot) will miss the Celtics game, as he has not fully healed from surgery after a stress fracture in his foot. Caris LeVert (kidney surgery) has been ruled out, with no timetable set for a possible return.

Meanwhile, JaKarr Sampson (COVID-19 protocols) will miss out because of the league’s stringent health and safety protocols.

Injured: TJ Warren, Caris LeVert.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: JaKarr Sampson.

Boston Celtics: Team News

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart have only played 28 total minutes together this season.



(Submitted by @J__Nicholson) pic.twitter.com/hBjIpPCQWB — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2021

The Boston Celtics also have a few injury woes.

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) has been ruled out of the Indiana Pacers game. The Celtics are reportedly hopeful of his return after the All-Star break (March 5-10).

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery) is also out and is slated for a return in the first two weeks of March.

Injured: Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA: Friday, 26th February 2021; 7:30 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Saturday, 27th February 2021; 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics?

The match between the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics will be shown nationally on ESPN and locally on FOX Sports Indiana and NBC Sports Boston. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.