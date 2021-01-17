What channel is Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will visit the City of Angels to meet the LA Clippers in Sunday night action in the NBA.

The Clippers are on a roll, having won three games in a row after alternating wins and losses to start the new year. They face a tough Pacers team that have won four of their last six games.

Led by Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon, who are both having career years, the Pacers will be a legitimate test for Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, who are among the top contenders for this year’s NBA title.

Indiana Pacers: Team News

The Indiana Pacers will be without guard Caris LeVert, who they acquired as part of a bigger trade that involved James Harden going to the Brooklyn Nets.

LeVert was supposed to replace Victor Oladipo as a starter but an MRI revealed a small mass on the 26-year-old’s left kidney, which will keep him out of commission indefinitely.

Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after an MRI revealed a small mass on his left kidney during a physical prior to finalizing the four-team trade. LeVert will undergo further medical tests and more details will follow as needed.https://t.co/3HSGQLXTvD — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 16, 2021

Goga Bitadze (right ankle), Brian Bowen (groin), Jeremy Lamb (knee) and Jalen Lecque (ankle) are listed as day-to-day. Lamb has been out since February of last year when he tore his ACL but he is nearing a return to action.

T.J. Warren underwent foot surgery earlier this month and remains on the Indiana Pacers' injured list until further notice.

Injured: T.J. Warren

Doubtful: Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen, Jeremy Lamb, Jalen Lecque

Unavailable: None

LA Clippers: Team News

When the LA Clippers take the court against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, they could field an almost complete line-up. Lou Williams is day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision because of a hip injury. Williams missed Friday's contest against the Sacramento Kings after playing in all of the Clippers’ previous games this season.

Meanwhile, point guard Patrick Beverley did not suit up versus the Kings due to personal reasons but he wasn’t ruled out of tonight’s game.

Rookie Jay Scrubb recently had a cast removed on his surgically repaired foot. Once he is cleared to return, Scrubb will more than likely be assigned to the LA Clippers’ G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, as per Adam Zagoria.

Injured: Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Lou Williams

Unavailable: None

Domantas Sabonis is the first Pacers player with at least 20 points and 20 rebounds through 3 quarters in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97)



The last player to do it in the NBA was Anthony Davis, who had 40 Pts and 20 Reb through 3 Q on Oct. 29, 2019 against the Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/8dPyjirfWr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 10, 2021

At what time will Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers commence?

USA: 17th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 18th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Indiana Pacers vs LA Clippers?

The Indiana Pacers- LA Clippers contest can be viewed on local television via FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket. International audiences can livestream the game with an NBA League Pass subscription.

