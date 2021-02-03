What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

One game behind their opponents in the Eastern Conference standings, the Indiana Pacers travel to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at the Fiserv Forum.

After losing twice on the road over the weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks returned to form with a blowout win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Having suffered eight losses already, Milwaukee are yet to find the form that saw them run away with the Conference title last season.

Despite struggling to find defensive stability, the Bucks have begun to click on offense, though, and boast the league's third-best rating.

Akin to their opponents, the Indiana Pacers also lost twice over the weekend before using their frustrations to overcome the Grizzlies in style. The Pacers have maintained their impressive form despite losing Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets and having to wait for Caris LeVert to recover from surgery.

Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon have taken up most offensive output for the Indiana Pacers, with both players having career-high seasons. Sabonis is even a likely inclusion to be an All-Star; the 24-year-old is currently averaging 21.1 points and 12 rebounds.

Indiana Pacers - Team News

Malcolm Brogdon goes in for a layup for Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers fans and indeed fans around the league were devastated to hear that Caris LeVert had to undergo cancer surgery last week. However, there was delight to hear that the swingman had come out of the procedure safely and that he was expected to make a full recovery.

LeVert remains out for the foreseeable future while recovering, as Jeremy Lamb continues to fill in at shooting guard.

Coach Nate Bjorkgren will also be without TJ Warren, who continues to recover from a left foot stress fracture. The Indiana Pacers will be at full strength aside from their two long-term absentees and are expected to line up as they did against Memphis.

All five Pacers players scored double digits on the night in which they rushed out to a 71-50 halftime lead.

Milwaukee Bucks - Team News

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives at the basket against Miami.

The Milwaukee Bucks' injury report is far more straightforward, with no players expected to miss this fixture. There was a worry for the franchise that Giannis would have to sit out their win over Portland. However, the reigning MVP played through his knee contusion to grab 18 points and 6 assists in 26 minutes.

Great Win let’s keep it going 🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/FbVbZs4DJI — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2021

Milwaukee dominated the Trail Blazers, scoring 79 first-half points and affording their starters some much-needed rotation. The Bucks have been inconsistent of late, winning only six of their last 10 games. They will be looking to use this fixture to put some additional distance between their opponents and the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee Bucks' defense did a great job of containing Damian Lillard on Monday and will have to do the same to Sabonis if they are to come out of this one on top.

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks commence?

USA: February 3rd, 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 4th, 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Pacers vs. Bucks?

Fans in America will be able to catch Wednesday's marquee matchup on ESPN, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Indiana. International fans can stream the game live with an NBA League Pass.