What channel is Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some NBA action as the Portland Trail Blazers host the Indiana Pacers this Thursday at the Moda Center.

The Indiana Pacers have proven to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this season. The Pacers enter this contest with a 7-4 record and will aim to take the win on the road.

Indiana is coming off a 104-95 win against the Golden State Warriors. Domantas Sabonis continues to dazzle for the Pacers this campaign. He posted some big stats in the win against the Warriors, with 18 points, 14 boards and six assists.

Myles Turner led the scoring department with a team-high 22 points for the night.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers have turned things around with some brilliant performances in their last few games. They enter this contest with a hot streak of four wins behind them.

Their latest victory came against the Sacramento Kings. Damian Lillard continued to show why he is a superstar, dropping 40 points and 13 assists in the win that has tied them for the fourth-best record in the West.

The Trail Blazers had five players scoring in double digits in their game against the Kings. Both sides head into Thursday night's matchup in confident fashion. This one has the makings of a high-flying affair.

Indiana Pacers - Team News

The Indiana Pacers were part of the blockbuster trade deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets. The move sent their star guard Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets.

Furthermore, the Pacers will likely miss Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen ll, and Jeremy Lamb in their matchup with the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

As a result, the Pacers could face an uphill battle against a Portland team that has been on a roll lately.

Injured: Jalen Lecque, Brian Bowen, Goga Bitadze, Jeremy Lamb

Doubtful: T.J McConnell, T.J Warren, and Chris LeVert

Suspended: None

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

The Portland Trail Blazers have no major injury concerns going into this matchup. The Blazers will roll out their big guns this Thursday and have winning momentum behind their side.

Portland made some big moves in the offseason, and their effort has started paying dividends as they are surging to the top half of the Western Conference.

Injured: Zach Collins (out indefinitely)

Doubtful: Keljin Blevins (day-to-day)

Suspended: None

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs Portland Trail Blazers commence?

USA: January 14, 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: January 15, 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

The Indiana Pacers-Portland Trail Blazers game will be broadcasted locally on NBC Sports Northwest and Fox Sports Indiana. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.