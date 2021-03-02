What channel is Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 2nd, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup between two in-form teams, the Denver Nuggets lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday. The clash will see MVP candidates Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo go head to head for the second time this season.

In the first meeting between the two sides this campaign, the Nuggets lost 112-125. That was despite Nikola Jokic topped the scoring, assisting and rebounding charts for the Denver Nuggets in that match.

The 19-15 Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, thumped the Chicago Bulls 118-112 in their previous match. Nikola Jokic starred with a team-high 39 points, while Jamal Murray popped up with 24 points.

Nikola Jokic is the first @nuggets player to score 35+ PTS in at least 10 games in a season since Carmelo Anthony in 2009-10. pic.twitter.com/nd0MnXHcJV — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 2, 2021

The 21-13 Milwaukee Bucks are on a five-game winning run. They are coming off a 105-100 win over the LA Clippers in their last outing, where Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a 36-point outing with 14 rebounds.

The likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton have been in sublime form for the Milwaukee Bucks during this stretch. Mike Budenholzer's side were also boosted by the return of Jrue Holiday in the last game. They will look to continue their winning run when the Denver Nuggets visit the Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the same number of career games with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists as Michael Jordan did in his career. pic.twitter.com/W3zSAhl15K — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2021

At what time will the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks game start?

USA - Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021; 9:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Wednesday, March 1st, 2021; 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks will be televised locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Altitude. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Denver Nuggets Team News

Paul Millsap (#4) of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are severely shorthanded at the moment. As many as six players are ruled out for the Denver Nuggets for their trip to the Fiserv Forum: starter Paul Millsap (knee), Garry Harris (thigh), JaMychal Green (shoulder), Facundo Campazzo, Marcus Howard and RJ Hampton.

Millsap, Harris and Green will not return before the All-star break, as per head coach Michael Malone, while there is no update on Compazzo, Howard and Hampton's return.

Injured - Paul Millsap, Garry Harris, JaMychal Green, Facundo Compazzo, Marcus Howard, RJ Hampton.

Doubtful - None.

Suspended - None.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

The Milwaukee Bucks have almost a full squad available for selection except for two players. Jaylen Adams is ruled out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols, while Jordan Nwora misses out with an ankle sprain.

Injured - Jordan Nwora.

Doubtful - None.

Unavailable - Jaylen Adams.