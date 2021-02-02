What channel is LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After winning their last three 2020-21 NBA games on the trot, the LA Clippers travel to the Barclays Center to take on a star-studded Brooklyn Nets team.

The LA Clippers are in red hot form, sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings with a phenomenal 16-5 record on the season.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets have turned a corner since their trade of James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

With Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden firing on all cylinders, the Brooklyn Nets seem to be improving on a weekly basis, currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference after a 13-9 start.

Nevertheless, a blockbuster matchup is on the cards, as two bonafide title contenders take on each other, especially with the Brooklyn Nets still figuring out the best system that could accommodate their expensively-assembled cast.

LA Clippers Team News

Against the Brooklyn Nets, the LA Clippers will miss Patrick Beverley and Nicolas Batum. While Beverley has been ruled with a knee injury, Nicolas Batum is questionable and might feature against the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson is expected to step in to pair up with Paul George at the guard position.

Both George and Kawhi Leonard have started the season in sublime offensive form, producing around 25 points per game apiece. Moreover, in Marcus Morris and Lou Williams, the LA Clippers have some decent offensive threats from the bench as well.

Injured: Patrick Beverley, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: Nicolas Batum.

Suspended: None.

Brooklyn Nets Team News

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, boast of an almost full roster, although Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie remain long-term absentees. Moreover, Iman Shumpert has been listed as doubtful against the LA Clippers.

The Nets have three of the best offensive players in the competition but are coming off a three-point loss against the Wizards in their last outing.

The Nets' Big 3 combined for 89 points vs. the Hawks 🔥



Durant: 32 Pts, 5 Reb, 13-26 FG

Harden: 31 Pts, 8 Reb, 15 Ast

Irving: 26 Pts, 7 Ast pic.twitter.com/A4AMvw0PAG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2021

Nevertheless, the Brooklyn Nets have enough offensive threat to give a torrid time to a strong LA Clippers defense and will fancy their chances of a 14th win this season.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie.

Doubtful: Iman Shumpert.

Suspended: None.

At what time will LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets kick off?

USA: February 2nd, 2021, 7:30 PM ET.

India: February 3rd, 2021, 6:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers game?

The game can be watched on the Fox Sports West (Local TV), WFAN, KLAC/KWKW-LAC networks (Radio). The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.