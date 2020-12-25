Create
What Channel is LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Christmas Day 2020

Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Tonoy Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified 25 Dec 2020, 23:54 IST
Feature
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets are set to face off against each other on NBA Christmas Day 2020, and it's a matchup that fans just can't wait for. The two teams will know each other very well after their thrilling seven-game series in the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs.

Given the dramatic fashion in which the 2nd round Western Conference playoff series ended, this last matchup on NBA Christmas Day could be the main event of the day for many in the basketball community. The LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Christmas Day encounter will see superstars like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray take the floor.

Here is all you need to know about LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets ahead of this blockbuster game on Christmas Day.

Denver Nuggets - Team News

Jamal Murray
Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets will be a bit worried with the number of players on their roster currently sidelined due injuries. With LA Clippers coming into this encounter with revenge on their mind, it will be important for the coach Malone to have as healthy a roster as possible tonight.

While Jamal Murray is expected to play, JaMychal Green and Greg Whittington will reportedly be unavailable for the game tonight. This means that Nuggets will be missing some serious depth in their roster, something that could hold them back from stealing the win away from the Clippers.

Injured: Greg Whittington, JaMychal Green

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Clippers - Team News

Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard

For the LA Clippers, the injury list remains the same as it was ahead of their season opener against the LA Lakers. Marcus Morris' knee injury, while not a serious ailment, will reportedly keep him out of the clash against the Denver Nuggets.

Apart from Morris, the LA Clippers will have their whole rotation available for their clash on Christmas Day.

Injured: Marcus Morris, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers commence?

USA: 25th December 2020, 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 26th December 2020, 9:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch the Denver Nuggets vs LA Clippers game?

For those in USA, the game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN.

International viewers can stream the game live on NBA League Pass.

Also, Read: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets: 3 Key matchups that will determine the game | NBA Christmas Day 2020

Published 25 Dec 2020, 23:54 IST
NBA Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard Jamal Murray NBA Players
