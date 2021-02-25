What channel is LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - February 25 l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers begin a five-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA on Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Thursday.

In their last outing, the LA Clippers beat the Washington Wizards 135-116, with their bench outscoring their counterparts' 58-29.

Kawhi Leonard led the LA Clippers show with a 32-point outing to go along with seven rebounds and four assists. Paul George left midway through the fourth quarter because of a minutes restriction but still managed to score 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak, with their latest setback coming against the Dallas Mavericks who beat the Grizzlies 102-92. Ja Morant scored 22 points and provided nine assists, albeit in a losing effort.

LA Clippers: Team News

Patrick Patterson is out due to personal reasons. He could return for the second game of the mini-series on Friday, though.

Jay Scrubb (foot) is not yet available to play. The LA Clippers have plans to assign him to their G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers, though.

Injured: Patrick Patterson, Jay Scrubb.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Dillon Brooks (thigh) is questionable for the LA Clippers game. He is listed as day-to-day, so the Memphis Grizzlies could yet activate him in the last hour, though.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is out of the Thursday game. He is still healing from the surgery he had for a torn left meniscus. He is expected to be back after the All-Star break.

Killian Tillie (foot) is out indefinitely for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Injured: Dillon Brooks, Killian Tillie, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

At what time will the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game start?

USA: Thursday, 25th February 2021; 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Friday, 26th February 2021; 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the LA Clippers vs Memphis Grizzlies game?

The LA Clippers-Memphis Grizzlies matchup will be shown locally on FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southeast Memphis. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.