What channel is LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will visit the State Farm Arena to face the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks on Monday.

Both teams are coming off victories. The Lakers secured a win over their long-time rivals, the Boston Celtics, over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Hawks got the best of Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards on Friday.

We expect an easy victory for LeBron James' side as the Atlanta Hawks will not be able to hold up to the LA Lakers' defensive prowess.

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks are having a decent campaign so far. They are 10-9 for the season with a chance to make the playoffs. However, the team has suffered a few injuries.

Their starting forward De'Andre Hunter has been sidelined due to a knee injury, and the Hawks officials believe that he will miss at least a week. Hunter reportedly underwent an MRI, which revealed articular wear and tear in his right knee, and will be reviewed next week following a non-surgical procedure on Saturday.

Guards Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic are both in rehab and will continue to miss games in the long term.

Injured: Kris Dunn, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers - Team News

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons

The LA Lakers are flying high and will cruise into the postseason this year.

LeBron James and Frank Vogel stated that they are not worried about their back-to-back losses and will continue on their mission to win consecutive titles.

Gotta love a rivalry dub. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 27 pts, 14 reb@KingJames: 21 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast@MONSTATREZZ: 16 pts, 3 blk, 2 stlhttps://t.co/qeladDhwqS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2021

The LA Lakers roster is largely healthy, and their starting 5 is ready to play on Monday.

Bench players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley continue to be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Injured: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks tip-off?

USA: February 1, 2021, 7:30 PM ET.

India: February 2, 2021, 6:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks game

This matchup will be locally broadcast on FOX Sports Southeast and Spectrum SportsNet (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio at WZGC 92.9 FM The Game and ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) to listen to the game. Meanwhile, the game's live-stream will be available on the NBA League Pass.

