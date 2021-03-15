What Channel is LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live-stream - March 15 l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers will take a quick road trip for a clash with the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Monday. This matchup will be the last one for the two teams this season unless they meet in the playoffs. With both squads hoping to put their struggles behind them, tonight’s contest will be as crucial as any on their calendar.

The Golden State Warriors were victorious in their first matchup this season. The Lakers suffered a 115-113 heartbreaker in that showdown, having surrendered a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. Stephen Curry didn’t shoot well in the game but he made the shots that mattered.

In their more recent meeting, the LA Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 117-91 on February 28, with six players scoring in double-digits for the Purple and Gold. Led by LeBron James with 19 points, the 2020 NBA champions made sure to protect their lead until the final buzzer.

Now, it’s Dub City’s turn to take revenge on the Lake Show for the embarrassing loss they suffered. This game promises to be an exciting one for fans of both franchises.

At what time will the LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors game start?

USA: Monday, 15th March 2021, 10:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 16th March 2021, 8:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors?

The game between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors will be shown on national television by ESPN and locally by Spectrum SportsNet and NBC Sports Bay Area & California. For international audiences, the match will be live-streamed on NBA League Pass.

LA Lakers: Team News

As has been their practice since the second game of the season, the LA Lakers have included LeBron James (ankle) in their injury report. That said, the four-time MVP has shown no indication on or off the court that he will miss Monday’s contest.

The same is more than likely true for Kyle Kuzma (heel), who was also listed by the 17-time NBA champions as probable. The fourth-year forward is expected to be ready for the Golden State Warriors game as of this writing.

Jared Dudley (torn MCL) is considering his options for treating his injury, which will keep him out of the LA Lakers lineup for the foreseeable future. His absence is not going to affect coach Frank Vogel’s rotation as much, unless another player gets injured.

Reserve guard Alex Caruso (mild concussion) will be out of the lineup for an extended period. The team issued the following statement regarding his condition:

“Lakers guard Alex Caruso, who left last night’s game vs Indiana in the second quarter with a head contusion, has been diagnosed with a mild concussion. He has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and updates will be provided when appropriate.”

Perhaps the most important player on the team’s injury list, Anthony Davis (Achilles tendinosis, calf strain), will be re-evaluated in two weeks after going through the next level on his road to recovery.

Marc Gasol and Kostas Antetokounmpo (COVID-19) will remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. According to Vogel, the two will miss at least the next two games for the LA Lakers, which includes the Golden State Warriors matchup.

Injured: Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma

Unavailable: Marc Gasol, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Golden State Warriors: Team News

Draymond Green #23 is held back by teammate Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 as he speaks with referee Mark Lindsay #29 following a call. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Klay Thompson (Achilles) and Marquese Chriss (lower leg) remain unavailable for the Golden State Warriors after they both underwent surgery that sidelined them for the season.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

