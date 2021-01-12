What channel is LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers renew their acquaintance with the Houston Rockets when they meet for the second time in three days on Tuesday night action in the NBA. The two teams battled it out last Sunday, with the Lakers routing the Rockets 120-102.

It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Anthony Davis anchoring the Lakers’ stingy defense.

The result was a season-worst 21 Rockets turnovers to go along with 13 steals and eight swats by the Lakers, en route to the 18-point winning margin. James Harden scored only 20 points for the Rockets, despite averaging 26 for the season.

If the Houston Rockets want to make up for the embarrassing loss at home, they will have to take care of the basketball and keep the LA Lakers from clogging the lane by converting their long-range shots.

LA Lakers: Team News

LA Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned to action last Sunday, but he is still listed as day-to-day for the Tuesday tussle with the Houston Rockets along with Jared Dudley. Wesley Matthews missed the first meeting with the Rockets, and he is probable to play in the second.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as day-to-day as well, but they are more than likely going to be available to play.

Injured: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jared Dudley, Wesley Matthews

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Rockets: Team News

The Houston Rockets have several players on the injured list, including those who are questionable to play against the LA Lakers tonight.

John Wall has a migraine headache that could sideline him for the game, but he could be a game-time decision by coach Stephen Silas. Eric Gordon is day-to-day with lower leg tightness that could keep him in street clothes for the game.

Danuel House Jr. will be unavailable due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Brodric Thomas has been ruled out of the game due to an ankle injury, as is Chris Clemons who is out for the season due to an Achilles injury.

Injured: Danuel House Jr., Brodric Thomas, Chris Clemons

Doubtful: John Wall, Eric Gordon

Suspended: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs. Houston Rockets commence?

USA: 12th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 13th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs. Houston Rockets?

The LA Lakers vs. Houston Rockets matchup will be televised locally via Spectrum Sportsnet and AT&T Sportsnet - Southwest. International viewers can catch the game live via NBA League Pass.

