What Channel is LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers do battle with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time this season on Sunday night in the NBA. The game will be the first of back-to-back fixtures between the two teams. With the Lakers coming off two wins in San Antonio, they have the momentum heading into their matchup with the Grizzlies.

Memphis will be without leading scorer and assist man Ja Morant once again. Morant missed the last two games after suffering an ankle sprain against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

However, the Grizzlies still won two of their last three games including the one against the Nets despite the injury that Morant suffered in the second quarter.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis tonight:



LBJ: 26 PTS - 11 REB - 10 AST - 2 STL



AD: 34 PTS - 11 REB - 5 AST - 2 STL



Best duo in the league. pic.twitter.com/tFlkF1IpBS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 2, 2021

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers have not made Alex Caruso available since being listed on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sprained his left ankle in the Spurs game and did not return. X-rays confirmed it was merely an ankle sprain but the Lakers are being cautious. This could cause KCP to miss the Memphis Grizzlies game as he was listed as questionable.

LeBron James leads the Lakers in points, assists, and steals this season, but he was listed as questionable due to a mild ankle sprain. He has been questionable for every game they played since opening night but James has not missed a single one. He may be a game-time decision by coach Frank Vogel.

Injured: Alex Caruso

Doubtful: LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Suspended: None

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has suffered a Grade 2 sprain of his left ankle and will miss three to five weeks, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 29, 2020

The aforementioned injury that Ja Morant suffered versus the Brooklyn Nets was a Grade 2 left ankle sprain. He will not be available until after three to five weeks.

The Memphis Grizzlies will also be missing several players due to injuries including Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, Killian Tillie, and Jontay Porter. Grayson Allen and Xavier Tillman are listed as questionable.

In their absence, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, and Brandon Clarke have stepped up big time.

Injured: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow, Xavier Tillman, Killian Tillie, Jontay Porter.

Doubtful: Grayson Allen

Suspended: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies commence?

USA: 3rd January 2020, 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 4th January 2021, 4:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies game will be televised locally on FOX Sports Memphis and Spectrum Sportsnet. International audiences can watch the game via livestream on NBA League Pass.

