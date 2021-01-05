What Channel is LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers meet the Memphis Grizzlies for the second of their back-to-back set on Tuesday night in the NBA.

In their first meeting, the Grizzlies put up a fight despite missing many of their players including Ja Morant, who continues to sit out due to the Grade 2 ankle sprain he suffered a week ago.

Predictably, the Lakers were able to take advantage, walking away with a 108-94 win on the Grizzlies’ home court. When the teams meet once more, Memphis will have to keep their efforts up for 48 minutes to keep up with LA.

LA Lakers: Team News

LeBron James' last 4 games :



22 PTS - 13 REB - 8 AST

26 PTS - 11 REB - 10 AST

26 PTS - 5 REB - 8 AST

29 PTS - 9 REB - 6 AST pic.twitter.com/h0k7K6qb9j — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 4, 2021

LeBron James has been on the LA Lakers’ injury report since their opening night loss to the LA Clippers and he will be on the list again for this game.

“LeBron has some mild soreness in his ankle but he’s plenty health to play, so we’ll continue to have him on the injury report as long as there is some of that soreness,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

Alex Caruso should be back from being on the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He could be a game-time decision by the coaching staff.

As for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who suffered a mild ankle sprain against the San Antonio Spurs a week ago, he is questionable to play against the Grizzlies.

He was reportedly able to practice on Monday “without any setbacks” which means there’s a possibility that Caldwell-Pope will suit up tonight.

Injured: None

Doubtful: LeBron James, Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Suspended: None

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Killian Tillie (hamstring) and Jontay Porter (knee) should be back on the floor tonight versus the LA Lakers unless the Memphis Grizzlies decide that one or both of them aren’t game-ready just yet.

Saw this and immediately thought of genuine love/respect they share. Also recall brutal relentless practices early Jaren's rookie year. Marc went at him hard, never let up. Jaren never backed down. It was Marc doing his part to ensure Jaren came into @memgrizz and @NBA right way! https://t.co/GR9kSG0o1Q — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) January 4, 2021

Ja Morant will sit this one out as expected. He has about two to four more weeks before he returns.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Justise Winslow (ankle) will be out for some time with both players dealing with lingering injuries. John Konchar (knee) is listed as questionable.

Injured: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow

Doubtful: Killian Tillie, Jontay Porter, John Konchar

Suspended: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies commence?

USA: 5th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 6th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies?

The LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies game will be shown on NBA TV and available to watch locally on FOX Sports Memphis and Spectrum Sportsnet. For international viewers, the matchup will be covered by NBA League Pass.

