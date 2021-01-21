What Channel is LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The reigning champions, LA Lakers, are visiting Fiserv Forum to face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight to kick-off the TNT doubleheader. It is one of the most anticipated games of the season as King James goes head-to-head against the Greek Freak tonight in what will be a thrilling matchup. Both the players are again MVP candidates this season after finishing in the top two in voting last season.

3 games tonight including a TNT doubleheader beginning with Lakers vs. Bucks at 7:30 PM ET.



The LA Lakers are going to bring out all the stops and try and win this game to avoid back-to-back losses. One other highlight to watch out for will be the top two defensive players from last year, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo, guarding each other.

Milwaukee Bucks - Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

The Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks are surging once again, after finishing with the best record last season. The reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year has led his team brilliantly this season, as they find themselves 2nd in the Eastern Conference with a 9-5 record.

The Milwaukee Bucks have the best point differential (+11.4) in the NBA.



Lakers are second at (+10.5) pic.twitter.com/Vx1ZS3Hfw7 — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) January 14, 2021

Head coach Mike Budenholzer will have his entire roster to choose from after the Milwaukee Bucks reported no injuries and unavailibility of a player due to health and safety protocols. This definitely will be a big advantage for the home team, as they look get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat against the Brooklyn Nets.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers - Team News

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

The reigning champions led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis hold the best record in the league right now. LA Lakers are 11-4 tied with their crosstown rivals LA Clippers for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Star forward, Anthony Davis spoke recently about tonights LA Lakers-Milwaukee Bucks matchup,

"We don't like losing two in a row, so our next game, we're putting a lot of pressure on ourselves to win that game"

Despite the team's added motivation, LA Lakers will not find it easy going up against a full-fit Milwaukee Bucks roster. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both listed as questionable due to sore ankles and Wesley Matthews is probable for the game as well due to issues with his Achilles. Meanwhile, bench players, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley are ruled out of the game due to knee and calf injuries respectively.

Injured: Kostas Antetokounmpo, Jared Dudley

Doubtful: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Wesley Matthews

Unavailable: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks tip-off?

USA: 21st January 2021, 7:30 PM ET

India: 22nd January 2021, 6:00 AM IST

Where and How to watch the LA Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

USA: This is matchup is a nationally televised game kicking off a doubleheader for TNT (National TV), while locally this game will air on Spectrum SportsNet (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio as well on 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ and ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

