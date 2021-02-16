What Channel is LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Tuesday.
The Lakers suffered their first loss in eight games when the Denver Nuggets defeated them 122-105 last Sunday. However, worse than that was the injury that Anthony Davis suffered during the game.
Even though the Timberwolves own the worst record in the league at 7-20, they won their last game - a 116-112 victory over the Toronto Raptors.
Karl-Anthony Towns returned from COVID-19 quarantine a week ago and will provide quite a challenge to the LA Lakers who will be missing Davis’ interior defense.
LA Lakers: Team News
Anthony Davis suffered a right calf strain and aggravated tendonosis in his right Achilles during the second quarter of their game against the Nuggets.
According to reports, Davis will be out for almost a month but will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. The MRI results thankfully didn't show a rupture of the 27-year-old's Achilles tendon.
The LA Lakers will continue to place LeBron James (left ankle sprain) on their injury report until further notice. He is probable to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.
However, fans should expect him to suit up as he has not missed a game since the Lakers started including him on their injury report after the first game of the season.
Alex Caruso has also been listed as probable with right hand soreness. He was on the injury report for the Nuggets game but still played. Kostas Antetokounmpo has right knee patellar tendinitis and will be out for an indefinite amount of time.
Injured: Anthony Davis
Doubtful: LeBron James, Alex Caruso
Unavailable: Kostas Antetokounmpo
Minnesota Timberwolves: Team News
The Minnesota Timberwolves will miss Jarrett Culver, who continues to be sidelined with an ankle sprain.
D’Angelo Russell will also miss Tuesday's affair against the LA Lakers with left leg soreness. He could miss a few more games for the Timberwolves.
Injured: D’Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: None
At what time will LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves game start?
USA: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)
India: Wednesday, February 17, 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)
Where and how to watch LA Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves?
The LA Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves game will be shown locally by Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports North. For international viewers, NBA League Pass will broadcast the game live.
Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers 123-134 Utah Jazz: Twitter erupts as Ben Simmons and Jordan Clarkson explode with at least 40 points eachPublished 16 Feb 2021, 17:24 IST