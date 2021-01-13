What Channel is LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Lakers go head-to-head against the Oklahoma City Thunder after a successful two-game set against the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have not lost on the road this season, going 6-0 and matching the franchise record set by Magic Johnson’s Lakers in the 80s.

LeBron James and company will look to break the team’s road record to begin the season against the Thunder on Wednesday.

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

With a 0-4 record at home this season, it will be interesting to see how OKC line up in the Lakers game, knowing that they’re facing one of the league's top defensive teams. Coach Mark Daigneault has to rally his troops to put forth a more inspiring effort when the game tips off tonight.

LA Lakers: Team News

In the postgame interview last night, LA Lakers coach Frank Vogel said that Anthony Davis was questionable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder because of a jammed toe he suffered on Tuesday. He will likely be a game-time decision by the coaching staff.

Anthony Davis' reaction after Sterling Brown tried to dunk on him. #Rockets x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/C6NiMLRyUe — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta1) January 13, 2021

Wesley Matthews missed his second consecutive game in Tuesday’s contest due to an Achilles injury and will remain on the sidelines for Wednesday's matchup.

Jared Dudley (calf) and Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) are listed as day-to-day.

Injured: Wesley Matthews

Doubtful: Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Suspended: None

Oklahoma City Thunder: Team News

George Hill #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots as Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets defends.

The Oklahoma City Thunder don’t have a lot of players on the injured list. Veteran forward Trevor Ariza is the only player listed as unavailable for the LA Lakers game. Ariza is out indefinitely due to personal reasons.

Ty Jerome has not played a single game this season but was listed as day-to-day by the Suns.

Injured: Trevor Ariza

Doubtful: Ty Jerome

Suspended: None

At what time will LA Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder commence?

USA: 13th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 14th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Jeff Green #8 and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets

Where and How to watch LA Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder?

The LA Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder contest will be shown locally on Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports Oklahoma. International viewers can watch the game on Livestream via NBA League Pass.

