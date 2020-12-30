What channel is LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After a disappointing home loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the LA Lakers travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday evening.

So far in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers have a record of 2-2. However, they will be looking at their road trip to face the Spurs as an opportunity to earn another win. Face of the franchise, LeBron James, celebrates his 36th birthday today and he shows no sign of letting up. Although his minutes have been controlled thus far and will continue to be, the San Antonio Spurs will have to work hard to smother the forward if they are to get anything out of this game.

LA Lakers - Team News

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

As of the time of reporting, there are no new injury concerns for the LA Lakers. Superstar forward Anthony Davis returned on Monday night after missing the Lakers' comfortable win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron James was also a doubt prior to the matchup but was announced in Frank Vogel's pre-match comments to be ready to play and led the LA Lakers with 29 points and 9 rebounds.

Most 10+ point games in NBA history:

1️⃣ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 1509

2⃣ Karl Malone: 1441

3️⃣ Dirk Nowitzki: 1373

4️⃣ 𝗟𝗲𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘀: 𝟭𝟮𝟲𝟭

5️⃣ Kevin Garnett: 1260 @KingJames climbs another step of an elite ladder 🧗‍♂️👑#OnlyHere pic.twitter.com/AnlThJnQHJ — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) December 29, 2020

Alex Caruso missed the LA Lakers loss to Portland due to COVID-19 protocols and it is not yet known if the guard will also miss this fixture. He had been rumored to be struggling with a right hand strain, therefore the two combined may keep him out of this one.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alex Caruso

Suspended: None

San Antonio Spurs - Team News

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs injury list has remained the same since their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Shooting guard Quinndary Weatherspoon remains out though is expected to return early in the new year. More pressing is the absence of Derrick White who provided the Spurs with 11 points per game off the bench last season. White remains out indefinitely with after injuring his toe and he is expected to miss the first few weeks of the season.

San Antonio Spurs fans will be hoping they can keep the rest of their roster fit this season. Players such as Patty Mills and Rudy Gay are vital off the bench, however, beyond that the Spurs may begin to struggle should there be any more injuries.

Injured: Quinndary Weatherspoon, Derrick White

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game commence?

USA: 30th December 2020, 8:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 31st December 2020, 7:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch LA Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs?

Viewers in the USA will be able to watch the game broadcast locally on Fox Sports Southwest and Spectrum SportsNet. Meanwhile, international fans can enjoy the matchup with the NBA League Pass.

