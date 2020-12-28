What Channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets look to shake off a surprising loss on Sunday as they face off against the Memphis Grizzlies. The 2020-21 NBA season continues with an exciting battle between a Nets team that’s looking to compete for a title and a Grizzlies team aiming to make the postseason.

The Nets had a 35-37 overall record during the 2019-20 season, making the playoffs but losing in the first round. At the other end of the court, the Grizzlies were 34-39 last season and missed the playoffs altogether.

The NBA’s half-season schedule can be viewed here.

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

Reigning ROY Ja Morant with a strong sophomore debut 😤



44 PTS

9 AST

2 STL

18-27 FG pic.twitter.com/DiWQEzXA0S — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2020

A rough early start to the 2020-21 season can be remedied by a strong effort from start to finish by the Memphis Grizzlies who are 0-2 this season.

Despite losing their first two games, the future looks bright for the Grizzlies with young stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. on the roster. Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies, Jackson was ruled out of tonight’s matchup due to a knee injury and Justise Winslow will not be playing as well.

De'Anthony Melton, Jontay Porter, Killian Tillie, and Xavier Tillman are listed as day-to-day.

Injured: Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow

Doubtful: Jontay Porter, Killian Tillie, Xavier Tillman, De'Anthony Melton

Suspended: None

Brooklyn Nets

Nets ruled out Spencer Dinwiddie for rest of game with Charlotte because of a right knee strain. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets are nursing a few players with injuries as well. Nicolas Claxton is out with a right knee injury while Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeff Green, and Kevin Durant are considered day-to-day.

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

Durant could play tonight but the medical and coaching staff may want to consider resting him. The two-time NBA champion returned to play this season after missing all of the last campaign recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon injury he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton

Doubtful: Spencer Dinwiddie, Jeff Green, Kevin Durant

Suspended: None

At what time will Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets commence?

USA: 28th December 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 29th December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets?

The game will be on local television via the Yes Network and Fox Sports Southeast Memphis. International viewers can watch the game live through a subscription with NBA League Pass.

