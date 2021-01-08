What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are traveling west to face the Memphis Grizzlies off the back of two important victories against the Utah Jazz and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both sides will be without their stars; therefore, the offensive onus will be on their role players.

The Grizzlies are yet to win at home this season. And although they have shown defensive solidity in their last two fixtures, Taylor Jenkins' side may not have enough to overcome their opponents in this matchup.

Team News - Brooklyn Nets

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are fresh from their impressive home display against the Eastern Conference leaders - the Philadelphia 76ers. Without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets put together a strong team performance in which four of the five starters scored double-digit points. Joe Harris came off the bench with 28.

For their road trip to Memphis this evening, Steve Nash will again be without his stars, as point guard Irving chose not to travel. His absence was attributed to personal reasons.

Kyrie Irving is not expected to join the Nets on their flight to Memphis tonight, per a source. ‘He’s not coming’ is what I was told. BKN plays the Grizzlies Friday @TheAthleticNBA — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 8, 2021

Kevin Durant continues to follow the league's COVID protocols and is expected to return on Sunday. Tyler Johnson will also miss the fixture due to coronavirus rules. The Brooklyn Nets remain without Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton, who both have long-term injuries.

Injured: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Nicolas Claxton, Tyler Johnson

Doubtful: Reggie Perry

Suspended: None

Memphis Grizzlies - Team News

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Since Ja Morant's injury, the Memphis Grizzlies have gone 1-4 and are lacking the cutting edge their talismanic point guard provides. Without the 21-year-old, the Grizzlies offense has stuttered and failed to score over 94 in their last three fixtures.

Morant's return date is reported to be anywhere from the 20th of January until early February. And it is unlikely that Memphis will want to rush their young star back.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been hampered by Morant's injury and the absence of several other key players. Justice Winslow, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jontay Porter are all out indefinitely.

Meanwhile, John Konchar and Killian Tillie and doubtful for Friday night's matchup.

Injured: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justice Winslow, Jontay Porter

Doubtful: John Konchar, Killian Tillie

Suspended: None

At what time will the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets NBA game start?

USA: 8th January 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

INDIA: 9th January 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets?

For those watching in the US, fans can watch the game on FoxSports Southeast or on the YES Network.

International fans will be able to view the game with an NBA League Pass.