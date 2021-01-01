What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After winning just one out of their first four games of the 2020-21 NBA season, the Memphis Grizzlies travel to the Spectrum Center for their first NBA matchup of 2021 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Charlotte Hornets come into the game off the back of two impressive victories after losing their first two games of the season. They came up with a hard-fought victory over the Brooklyn Nets, and then posted a comfortable 19-point victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are dealing with multiple injuries and are coming into the game off a 19-point loss against Championship contenders Boston Celtics. Grayson Allen is the latest player to be affected and they now face an in-form Charlotte Hornets who will be looking to make it three wins on the trot.

Terry Rozier has started the season in fine form for the Charlotte Hornets

Memphis Grizzlies - Team News

Grayson Allen is doubtful for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, although he is expected to return for the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the LA Lakers. This is in addition to starters Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. who are both out due to injuries as well.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in an injury crisis, with Justise Winlow, Jontay Porter, De’Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman and Killian Tellie also ruled out of the game.

Missing their two best players, the Memphis Grizzlies appear to have their task cut out against an in-form Charlotte Hornets.

Injured: Justise Winlow, Jontay Porter, De’Anthony Melton, Xavier Tillman, Killian Tellie, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant

Doubtful: Grayson Allen

Suspended: None

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

On the other hand, the Charlotte Hornets can count on a full-strength roster with both Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham expected to start at the guard positions. The only player unavailable for the game is Cody Zeller, who is sidelined due to a hand injury.

The Charlotte Hornets have looked in fine form and will be hoping to post a comfortable victory in their first game of 2021. They could potentially make it three consecutive wins and get their playoff bid up and running.

Injured: Cody Zeller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will is Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets tip-off?

USA: 1st January 2020, 7 PM ET

India: 1st January 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Charlotte Hornets game?

For those in the USA, the game will be telecasted locally on Fox Sports South network. International viewers can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.