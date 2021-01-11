What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be playing host to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, as the two teams conclude their head-to-head battles this 2020-21 NBA season. The Cavs were victorious in their previous meeting with the Grizzlies, winning 94-90 last week.

Despite the win, the Cavs have not been the same of late without guards Collin Sexton and Darius Garland. They lost 100-90 in their game versus the Milwaukee Bucks on the weekend.

On the other hand, the Grizzlies are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets last Friday. They withstood a deluge from Caris LeVert, who had 43 points for the game. The Grizzlies will hope to carry the momentum of that win to this game.

Charlotte Hornets v Cleveland Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies: Team News

The Memphis Grizzlies have been at playing at less than 100 percent capacity since the start of the season, and the injuries keep piling up.

The @memgrizz defeat BKN behind a team-high 24 PTS from Dillon Brooks.



Brandon Clarke: 21 PTS, 8 REB

Tyus Jones: 11 PTS, 10 AST

Caris LeVert: 43 PTS, 7 3PM pic.twitter.com/2dFEW3Tzo6 — NBA (@NBA) January 9, 2021

Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Killian Tillie, Justise Winslow, Jontay Porter, and John Konchar are all out for this game. The earliest that any of them could return is on or after January 13.

Once again, Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, and Jonas Valanciunas will have to carry much of the load for their beleaguered squad.

Advertisement

Injured: Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Killian Tillie, Justise Winslow, Jontay Porter, John Konchar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cleveland Cavaliers: Team News

What did Andre Drummond try to accomplish here 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gaE4XKBBQj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 8, 2021

After a blistering 3-0 start to the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are stuttering (now 5-5 on the season) due to a recent spate of injuries that have taken down three-fifths of their starting lineup.

Some of the injured Cavs may return to action within a week or two at the earliest. For this game, Matthew Dellavedova, Darius Garland, Dante Exum, Kevin Love, and Dylan Windler will all be unavailable to play.

However, there is a chance that Collin Sexton will be back in time for tonight’s tipoff, as he is listed as day-to-day.

Andre Drummond will be called upon to take more of the offensive burden again.

Injured: Darius Garland, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Kevin Love, and Dylan Windler

Doubtful: Collin Sexton

Suspended: None

At what time will Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers commence?

USA: 11th January 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 12th January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies v Charlotte Hornets

Where and How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

The Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup will be shown on local television on FOX Sports Southeast Memphis and FOX Sports Ohio. For international viewers, the game will be shown live to NBA League Pass subscribers.

Also Read: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Prediction & Match Preview - January 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21