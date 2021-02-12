What channel is Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live stream | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the dominant LA Lakers in an interesting NBA matchup at Staples Center on Friday. Ja Morant and crew will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss against LeBron James' Lakers.

The Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets in their previous game to overturn their four-game losing streak. The win was an impressive one as Taylor Jenkins' men scored a whopping 130 points to the Hornets' 114. As many as seven players scored in double digits, and Kyle Anderson led the pack with 24 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies will have several injury concerns to deal with ahead of this tough matchup away from home. Coach Jenkins will be hoping that his team can still put up a good fight and will take inspiration from the OKC Thunder and the Detroit Pistons, who pushed the Lakers to their limit.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, have been ruthless this season. Having won their last 6 games, they will be hoping to register a seventh consecutive win and close the gap between them and the Utah Jazz in the West.

LeBron James has been in scintillating form and has left everyone speechless with his performances. However, the 36-year-old is listed as probable against the Memphis Grizzlies due to an ankle problem. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (Achilles) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games.

Frank Vogel will be hoping to have either one of his two superstars when his team takes on the unpredictable Memphis Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies - Team News

The Memphis Grizzlies have a lot of injuries heading into their game with the LA Lakers

Advertisement

The Memphis Grizzlies will travel to LA without several players. The list of players who are ruled out is as follows: De'Anthony Melton (shoulder), Sean McDermott (shoulder), and Brandon Clarke (calf).

Desmond Bane, who started the last game, has decided not to play against the LA Lakers citing personal reasons. Jarren Jackson Jr (knee) and Justise Winslow (hip) will remain on the sidelines after not being able to feature even once this season.

Injured - De'Anthony Melton, Sean McDermott, Brandon Clarke, Jarren Jackson Jr, Justice Winslow

Doubtful - None

Unavailable - Desmond Bane

LA Lakers - Team News

The LA Lakers will hope that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will start against the Memphis Grizzlies

Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee) is the only player who won't be available for the LA Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, as many as four players are listed as either probable or questionable.

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, the list includes the LA Lakers' star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The former is dealing with a mild ankle sprain and the latter is has an Achilles problem. Alex Caruso (hand) and Jared Dudley (calf) complete the list. Caruso missed the double-header against the OKC Thunder, while Dudley has been out since early January.

Injured - Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful - LeBron James, Anthony Davids, Alex Caruso, Jared Dudley

Unavailable - none

At what time will the Grizzlies vs Lakers game start?

USA: Friday, 12th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Saturday, 13th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Grizzlies vs Lakers

The Memphis Grizzlies vs LA Lakers game will be televised locally by Spectrum SportsNet and Fox Sports Southeast. For international viewers, the match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.