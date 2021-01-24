What Channel is Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After a two-game set in Cleveland and facing defeat at the hands of the Cavaliers, the Brooklyn Nets go back home to face last year's Eastern Conference champions, Miami Heat for another two-game set. The Brooklyn Nets hope to take home-court advantage and avoid a third straight loss tonight.

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, seem distraught. Their ring leader and mentor, Jimmy Butler has played just 6 games this season and appears to be just a shell of himself. After last season's incredible playoff run, fans expected the Miami Heat to be higher in the standings but they are underwhelmingly 6-8 and 11th in the conference.

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Brooklyn Nets have been on a roller coaster ride this season. The team unveiled their "7/11" star duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant but after a few games traded their bench depth for James Harden. The team has lost both the games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the worst offensively rated team in the league and their losses exposed their lackluster defense.

Star forward Kevin Durant didn't play in the second game against the Cavaliers citing rest and Achilles recovery. It is questionable whether he will play tonight against the Heat. Meanwhile, their bench players, Spencer Dinwiddie and Nicolas Claxton remain sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwid

Doubtful: Kevin Durant

Unavailable: None

Miami Heat - Team News

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers

The Miami Heat have quieted down after their postseason run last year. The young squad is unable to win games and have succumbed to a lot of injuries. They lost four of their last six games and are considered underdogs in front of this stacked Brooklyn Nets team tonight.

While the Heat was in Tampa facing the Raptors, Tyler Herro reported a neck injury and was sent back home, he is listed out for both the games against the Brooklyn Nets.

NEW: Tyler Herro sent home and will miss remainder of Heat’s road trip with neck injury https://t.co/tvnWGdhklc Heat to play Friday vs. Raptors, and Saturday and Monday vs. Nets without Herro — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 22, 2021

Also, Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley, and Meyers Leonard are all listed as questionable for this game due to the league's health and safety protocols, all three didn't play against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Injured: Tyler Herro

Doubtful: Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley, Meyers Leonard, Chris Silva

Unavailable: None

At what time will Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets tip-off?

USA: 23rd January 2021, 8:00 PM ET

India: 24th January 2021, 6:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game?

USA: This is matchup will be nationally televised on NBA TV (National TV), while locally this game will air on Fox Sports Sun and YES Network (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio and WFAN and WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

