What channel is Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Two of the NBA's Eastern Conference heavyweights face off on Monday night as the Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat at the Barclays Center.

In the second of a two-game mini-series between the sides, the Miami Heat will be looking to avenge their 4-point loss suffered in Brooklyn on Saturday. Still without star Jimmy Butler, the Heat dropped to a 6-9 record despite Bam Adebayo's monster 41-point effort. They will need a similar showing from their young center if they are to overcome the scoring might of the Brooklyn Nets' big three.

Bam Adebayo last night:



41 PTS (career-high)

9 AST

70.0 FG%



He joins Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Jimmy Butler as the only Heat players with a 40-point game on 70% shooting since 2000. pic.twitter.com/ZbUhNu5mXE — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 24, 2021

After two losses in a row on their road trip to Cleveland, the Brooklyn Nets responded in the right way, with their three stars combining for 71 points. Although they still have major issues on defense, Steve Nash has time to work with the Nets' new-look line-up, and they are expected to be favorites to come out of the East come the NBA Finals.

Miami Heat - Team News

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat's record after 15 games disguises the fact that the franchise have been hit hard by injuries and the league's COVID protocols.

For the second matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, coach Erik Spoelstra will once again be without superstar Jimmy Butler, Avery Bradley and Meyers Leonard, all of whom did not travel with the team to Brooklyn.

Maurice Harkless managed 10 minutes in the Heat's loss on Saturday, though he had to leave the court with a thigh contusion and is now a doubt for Monday's re-match. Power forward Chris Silva is also a doubt for Miami with a hip injury, while Tyler Herro's neck injury has ruled him out of the encounter.

Injured: Tyler Herro, Avery Bradley, Meyers Leonard

Doubtful: Maurice Harkless, Chris Silva,

Unavailable: Jimmy Butler

Brooklyn Nets - Team News

Kevin Durant goes up for lay-in

After an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the star-studded Brooklyn Nets were frustrated twice by the Cavaliers on the road.

Despite only recently bringing in James Harden, the Nets are expected to make more additions to the team as they remain in dire need of some defensive solidity and back-up at center. For now, coach Steve Nash is expected to keep the starting lineup the same with no fresh injury concerns.

Only Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie remain out for the Brooklyn Nets, who will want to continue from where they left off on Saturday evening.

Injured: Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets tip-off?

USA: 25th January 2021, 7:30 PM ET

India: 26th January 2021, 5:00 AM IST

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets game

For fans in America, the matchup will be shown live on NBA TV, Fox Sports Sun and the YES network. International fans can watch the game with an NBA League Pass.