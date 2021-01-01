What channel is Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

After a stuttering start to the season, the Dallas Mavericks take on the Miami Heat in their fifth game of the 2020-21 NBA Regular season.

The Miami Heat have also registered a mixed start to the season and have won two of their first four games. Their last two games were against the Milwaukee Bucks and they went in without Jimmy Butler yet managed to split the two-game mini-series. With Butler doubtful for the game against the Dallas Mavericks, the Heat will be hoping their bench steps up for the second time in two games.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled to cope with the loss of their starting center Kristaps Porzingis. Without the big man, the Dallas Mavericks have struggled, winning only one game out of four. The maiden victory came against a Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers on Boxing Day.

Miami Heat - Team News

The Miami Heat are expected to eventually be in contention for one of the playoffs spots in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference. However, they have started the season in poor form and have only won two out of their first four games. Jimmy Butler is expected to return from his injury layoff, which should provide a big boost to the team.

Some Jimmy Butler playoff highlights to start your Monday pic.twitter.com/coHdqLsfko — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) October 19, 2020

Both Kelly Olynyk and Gabe Vincent have also been listed as probable for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Overall, the Miami Heat have a near full-strength roster to choose from and will be expected to make things difficult for the Dallas Mavericks.

*inserts obligatory caption about tonight being our first game of 2021* pic.twitter.com/QxlrhlQmID — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 1, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jimmy Butler, Kelly Olynyk, Gabe Vincent

Suspended: None

Dallas Mavericks Team News

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks come into the game after an 18-point loss against a spirited Charlotte Hornets side. The Mavericks have won only one of their opening four games and will be hoping Luka Doncic can return to form in the absence of Porzingis.

Dallas doesn't play until tomorrow, so to get you through it I've got full game highlights from Luka, THJ & Josh Richardson ready to go...



vs. the Clippers, those 3 combined for 63 points, 17 rebounds & 12 assists 🤩#MFFLhttps://t.co/UQLJ5m7dbP — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) December 29, 2020

The Dallas Mavericks need to generate some momentum to get past a poor start to the season. Apart from Porzingis, Maxi Kleber has also been listed as doubtful for the game against the Miami Heat.

While the Dallas Mavericks will certainly go into the game as favorites, they need players such as Doncic and Josh Richardson to start delivering.

Injured: Kristaps Porzingis

Doubtful: Maxi Kleber

Suspended: None

At what time will Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks tip-off?

USA: 1st January 2020, 7 PM ET

India: 1st January 2020, 5:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers game?

For those in the USA, the game will be telecasted locally on Fox Sports SouthWest the Florida Sports Sun network. International viewers can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.