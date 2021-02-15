What Channel is Miami Heat vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat travel westward on Monday to visit the LA Clippers at Staples Center. This game is a marquee matchup featuring two teams who could meet in the NBA Finals this season. Miami had their four-game winning streak snapped on Saturday by the streaking Utah Jazz and will look to bounce back with a win tonight.

The LA Clippers will be playing on back-to-back nights after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. They played without Kawhi Leonard but were able to secure the win behind 30 points from Lou Williams.

Bam Adebayo is the first NBA player to make nine FTs in a first quarter this season.



It's the most by any Heat player in a first quarter since Mr. Wade made 10 on Jan. 13, 2007 at Utah. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 6, 2021

Miami Heat - Team News

The Miami Heat have been struggling to put bodies on the floor on a nightly basis and it will be the same for Monday’s match with the LA Clippers.

Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Precious Achiuwa, and Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat react against the Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Heat listed Gabe Vincent as probable yet again. He only played two minutes on Saturday, perhaps due to the right knee soreness that has been plaguing him.

Goran Dragic will not suit up for a fifth consecutive game as he nurses a left ankle injury. Chris Silva’s left hip strain has not healed yet and he remains on the injured list for the time being.

Avery Bradley was sidelined for Sunday's game with a right calf strain. He won’t be back for at least a month while Meyers Leonard is out for the season with a left shoulder injury that requires surgery.

Injured: Avery Bradley, Chris Silva, Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard

Doubtful: Gabe Vincent

Unavailable: None

LA Clippers: Team News

The LA Clippers are also dealing with a few injuries themselves.

Paul George has been listed as a game-time decision due to a bone marrow edema in his right big toe. He is more than likely out for this game until further notice.

In his last two games, Kawhi Leonard has scored 36 and 33 points while averaging 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals over the two wins with Paul George out. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 13, 2021

Kawhi Leonard was rested on Sunday because of a lower-leg bruise but it is likely that he will play tonight against the Miami Heat. He will be a game-time decision by the Clippers.

Daniel Oturu has a quad strain that will keep him sidelined indefinitely and so is Jay Scrubb (foot).

Injured: Paul George, Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb

Doubtful: Kawhi Leonard

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Miami Heat vs LA Clippers game start?

USA: Monday, 15th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 16th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Miami Heat vs LA Clippers?

The game between the Miami Heat and LA Clippers will be shown locally by FOX Sports Sun and FOX Sports West and Prime Ticket. International audiences can catch the game live on NBA League Pass.

