What channel is the Miami Heat vs LA Lakers game on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - February 20th l NBA Season 2020-21

In a repeat of last year's NBA Finals, the LA Lakers will be hosting the Miami Heat for the first time this season in an exciting matchup at the Staples Center.

Winning 8 of their previous 10 matchups, the LA Lakers boast the league's best defense and sit 2nd in the West behind the Utah Jazz. After falling to the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, the defending champions will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 2 of their last three games.

Although the Miami Heat have struggled with injuries, Spoelstra's side are shooting at a lower rate and even with star Jimmy Butler back in the team, the Heat are yet to look like the side that surprised everyone in last year's playoffs.

Miami Heat Team News

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star, Jimmy Butler, recently spoke about brighter days ahead for his side and fans will certainly hope the forward is right. Butler has been off and on the court with covid protocols and injury, though has had a run of 11 games up until this fixture, in which the Heat are 6-5.

Despite this, the Miami Heat still remain without guard pairing Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley, both of whom will likely not be back for at least another couple of weeks. Miami have also had to struggle without first-choice backup for star center Bam Adebayo, as Meyers Leonard received season-ending surgery in the beginning of February.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are the first teammates to have triple-doubles in the same game since Ja Morant & Jonas Valanciunas did it in the Bubble https://t.co/UJ9nVODFfv pic.twitter.com/sRyCdVrHNa — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 19, 2021

Chris Silva remains questionable for this fixture after not playing on Thursday against the Kings.

Injured: Avery Bradley, Goran Dragic, Meyers Leonard

Advertisement

Doubtful: Chris Silva

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers Team News

LA Lakers teammates celebrate against OKC

The LA Lakers' credentials to win back-to-back titles are certainly being tested at the moment. Both Anthony Davis and now Dennis Schroder are currently sidelined for the Los Angeles side after the German was a late scratch from the Lakers' lineup on Thursday. Coach Vogel stated that he wasn't sure how long Schroder would be absent for as the point guard follows the league's coronavirus protocols.

Wesley Matthews stepped in for Schroder on Thursday, though only supplied 2 points and 2 rebounds. Davis' replacement has proved far more pivotal to the LA Lakers, with Kyle Kuzma stepping up and continuing his efficient season alongside LeBron in the frontcourt.

Kuz grabbed 16 points and 10 rebounds against the Nets and will be essential against the Miami Heat in frustrating Jimmy Butler.

Advertisement

Injured: Anthony Davis, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Dennis Schroder

At what time will the Miami Heat vs. LA Lakers

game start?

USA - Saturday, February 20th, 8:00 PM Eastern Time

India - Sunday, February 21st, 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the Miami Heat vs LA Lakers game?

Saturday night's matchup can be caught on ESPN LA and ABC in America. Otherwise, fans can watch the game live or on playback with an NBA League Pass.