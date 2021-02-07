What channel is Miami Heat vs New York Knicks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will host the Miami Heat at the Madison Square Garden today with an intent to continue their winning streak.

The Knicks have improved their record to 11-13 following two recent wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls, and as a result sit in seventh spot in the Eastern Conference.

On the other hand, Miami Heat have a dismal 8-14 record, which has them struggling at the bottom half of the standings.

Miami Heat Team News

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have been plagued by injuries all season, which has jeopardized their chances of clinching a playoff berth. Veteran guard Goran Dragic has been ruled out due to a ankle injury, while Chris Silva also remains out to continue his hip issue rehab.

Avery Bradley is out till February end following a calf injury and Meyers Leonard has been sidelined indefinitely because of a shoulder issue.

Moe Harkless continues to be unavailable due to a thigh injury he sustained last month. Jimmy Butler and Gabe Vincent have been listed as probable for this game.

However, despite this lengthy injury list, head coach Erik Spoelstra will be able to field his favored starting lineup. It will be intriguing how he negotiates the problem of injuries to key bench players ahead of this important fixture.

Injured- Goran Dragic, Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Avery Bradley, Chris Silva

Doubtful- Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent

Suspended- none

New York Knicks Team News

New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers

The New York Knicks will go into this game without any major injury concerns. A combination of a good medical staff and luck has ensured that the Knicks' star players remain healthy, as the teams attempts to book a post-season berth.

The only absentee for this game will be Nerlens Noel, who will miss the encounter due to a knee injury.

Injured- Nerlens Noel

Doubtful- none

Suspended- none

At what time will the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game start?

USA- Sunday, February 7,1:00 PM Eastern Time

India- Sunday, February 7, 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time

Where and how to watch the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game?

Local coverage of the Miami Heat vs New York Knicks game will be available on Fox Sports Sun and the MSG Network. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.