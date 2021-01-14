What channel is Miami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ers on? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In an Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA on Thursday, the Miami Heat will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in their second back-to-back game.

In their first meeting of the season on Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers came out on top in a thrilling overtime game-decision. Both teams were severely undermanned due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The game saw Joel Embiid exploding with a monster performance, as he posted a season-high 45 points to go with 16 rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes from the floor. Danny Green had a coming-out party for his new team, as he dropped 29 points as Philadelphia 76ers were aided by six players scoring in double digits to take the win at home.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have fallen below .500 with this loss and are now languishing in ninth position in the Eastern Conference.

The Miami Heat played well in their last game with the Philadelphia 76ers but could not eke out a favorable result in the final moments of the game. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo not in action, the Miami Heat's young talent rose up to the occasion: Tyler Herro had a team-high 39 points, and Duncan Robinson chipped in with 26. The Miami Heat had five players scoring in double digits.

Miami Heat - Team News

The COVID-19 health and safety protocols continue to make this season an unpredictable one.

The Miami Heat could be short-handed again for Thursday's game, as key players could have to sit out owing to the league's health and safety protocols. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless and a few others are expected to miss this game.

Moreover, Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are doubtful starters, after picking up minor injuries.

Injured: Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Gabe Vincent (knee).

Doubtful: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Kendrick Nun, Udonis Haslem, Avery Bradley and KZ Okpala.

Suspended: None.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

The Philadelphia 76ers could also see multiple players miss out Thursday's game due to the NBA's stringent health and safety policies.

Tobias Harris, Vincent Poirier and Furkan Korkmaz are doubtful to return, but they could see some action if the league changes the players' 'status' before the game.

Moreover, the Philadelphia 76ers' star players - Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons - are being monitored for minor injuries they suffered in the team's previous outing. However, the duo is likely to start against the Miami Heat.

Injured: Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Doubtful: Tobias Harris, Vincent Poirier, Furkan Korkmaz, Terrance Ferguson, Shake Milton and Set Curry.

Suspended: None.

