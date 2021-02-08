What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream | NBA 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their formidable run against the out-of-form Denver Nuggets when the two sides meet at the Ball Arena tonight. The Milwaukee Bucks have won their last four games thanks to big-time performances from talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The 2-time reigning NBA MVP has been supported by Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and the rest of the roster as the Bucks will start as favorites against the Denver Nuggets.

Just another night for the MVP.



⭐️ RT to vote @Giannis_An34 to #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Y4aksiNyuh — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have lost their last two games in succession despite Nikola Jokic producing a 50-point game in their last outing against the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets, however, have shown they can win against a top side after their most recent victory against Western Conference leaders, the Utah Jazz. Coach Michael Malone will be hoping his men can pull off another upset, this time against the Bucks.

Team News - Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been fortunate as they haven't had to deal with any major injury concerns this season and all of their players are available for selection at the moment.

Giannis, surprisingly, has been the only starter to miss a game while the other four starters have started all 23 of the Bucks' games so far.

This gives Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer an added advantage ahead of this tricky away fixture against the Denver Nuggets.

Advertisement

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Team News - Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable to face the Bucks

The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are dealing with multiple injuries at the moment. Greg Whittington, PJ Dozier, and starter Gary Harris have all been ruled out.

Whittington (knee) is due to be re-evaluated within 4-6 weeks time, while Dozier continues to deal with a hamstring problem. Gary Harris, who was previously listed as questionable, has now been ruled out with a thigh injury as reported by The Denver Post.

The Denver Nuggets have listed two questionable players so far, including starter Jamal Murray and bench player Facundo Campazzo. Denver could potentially be shorthanded in the backcourt ahead of this difficult fixture.

The Denver Nuggets will be hoping that their second-best player this season, Jamal Murray, plays this game as he could hold the key along with Jokic to pull off an unexpected win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

The Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic connection in #NBABreakdown!@nuggets have an offensive rating of 120.5 when Murray and Joker are on the court together.



DEN/LAL - tonight at 10pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/J4J5fu4LwM — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 4, 2021

Injured - Greg Whittington, PJ Dozier, Gary Harris

Advertisement

Doubtful - Jamal Murray, Facundo Campazzo

Suspended - None

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game start?

USA - Monday, February 8th, 2021, 9:30 PM Eastern Time.

India - Tuesday, February 9th, 2021, 8:00 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where and how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets game?

Local coverage of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets game will be available on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Altitude. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.