What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 4th l NBA Season 2020-21

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday at the FedEx Forum in their final game before the All-Star break.

Having won five in a row, the Bucks were blown out by the Nuggets on Tuesday, though the Greek and Khris Middleton combined for 47 of their side's 97 points.

The Memphis Grizzlies, on the other hand, come into this fixture on the back of two dominant wins. After crushing the Houston Rockets on the road, seven of their players contributed double digit points to see off the Wizards on Tuesday.

This matchup should prove intriguing for fans as the Grizzlies' wealth of offensive options will seek to withstand Giannis' recent exhilirating form. Memphis will have to rely on their top-10 defense that was able to hold both the Clippers and Rockets to under 95 points recently.

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup start?

USA: Thursday, 4th March 2021, 8:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Friday, 5th March 2021, 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies?

In America, the matchup will be shown live on Fox Sports Wisconsin and on Fox Sports Southeast - Memphis. Additionally, fans with an NBA League Pass can watch the game live whenever they choose to.

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies Team News

Milwaukee Bucks

The 29-point loss to the Denver Nuggets amplified the Milwaukee Bucks' need for consistent scoring support for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. Although their offense is ranked 4th in the league, fans will be filled with confidence, hoping their side can gain more consistency in the second half of the season.

.@Giannis_An34 went on a STAMPEDE in Week 10, leading the @Bucks to a 3-0 run en route to being named Eastern Conference Player of the Week! 🦌 #OnlyHere #RepublikaNgNBA



🟢 37 PTS I 10.7 REB I 5.7 AST pic.twitter.com/XETNnTYy95 — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) March 2, 2021

As for the Milwaukee Bucks starting five, it will likely remain the same with the only absentees being Jordan Nwora and Jaylen Adams.

Injured: Jordan Nwora, Jaylen Adams

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Memphis Grizzlies

Regular starter at small forward, Kyle Anderson, was missing on Tuesday for the Memphis Grizzlies, recovering from illness. Anderson has improved his all-round game significantly this season, averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per night, while shooting a career-high 39% from downtown. He has formed quite an offensive trio alongside Morant and Valanciunas this season for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are +12.1 points per 100 possessions (96th percentile) when Ja Morant, Kyle Anderson and Jonas Valanciunas are on the floor. They're -15.2 when Morant and Valanciunas play without Anderson. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

Grayson Allen is doubtful to return after missing out against Washington following concussion protocols. Jaren Jackson is also on the Memphis Grizzlies' injury report, though the franchise are hopeful the star can return after the All-Star break for his first start of the season and provide a rotation partner for Valanciunas.

Injured: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Doubtful: Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson

Unavailable: None