What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking for some stability when they come up against Miami Heat. This will be the first of two back-to-back games between the two Eastern Conference sides, much like a mini-series. Both the ties will be played at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami though.

The wounds of last season's playoff elimination are still fresh in the minds of the Milwaukee Bucks who are 1-2 to start the season despite trading for Jrue Holiday. The Miami Heat had the Bucks' number throughout the last campaign and they'll be hoping to maintain this streak.

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks received another setback in their championship quest when they got blown out by the rebuilding New York Knicks. A 16-4 New York run took the game away from the Bucks and they couldn't recover eventually. To compound troubles, Torrey Craig suffered a fractured nose in the fourth quarter.

Lack of bench strength has been the Bucks' main concern and they'll be hoping for their second unit to show up against the Miami Heat.

Injured: Torrey Craig

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Miami Heat Team News

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat were stunned by the Orlando Magic in their season opener. They bounced back with a commanding win over the tough New Orleans Pelicans but Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained ankle and had to exit the game early.

Butler hasn't been sidelined entirely but it's highly unlikely he'll play both the games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Bam Adebayo is leading the Heat in the meantime with his 21 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Injured: Chris Silva

Doubtful: Jimmy Butler

Suspended: None

At what time will Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat commence?

India: 30th December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 29th December 2020 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat?

For those in the USA, the game will be broadcasted on national TV by TNT. Local coverage of this game will be taken care of by FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports Sun. International viewers can live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

