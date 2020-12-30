What Channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Miami Heat will have revenge on their minds when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the second night of their back-to back set on Wednesday. The Bucks embarrassed the Heat in Miami with a 144-97 thrashing of the NBA Eastern Conference champs last night.

Full highlights from tonight’s record-breaking performance. pic.twitter.com/6Wk1M4XoZP — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 30, 2020

Not only will they want to win the next game as payback, but the Miami Heat will also undoubtedly want to return the favor and blow out the Milwaukee Bucks as well. This Eastern Conference battle is slowly developing into a true rivalry.

Milwaukee Bucks: Team News

Jrue Holiday hits the floor in Miami ahead of @Bucks vs. Heat coming up at 7:30pm/et on TNT! #KiaTipOff20 https://t.co/A2xELU4SJs — NBA (@NBA) December 29, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks are almost completely healthy with only Torrey Craig as the lone player who may be unavailable due to injury. With yesterday’s game already decided by the third quarter, coach Mike Budenholzer was able to rest his key players, and they will be ready to play tonight.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Torrey Craig

Suspended: None

Miami Heat: Team News

Jimmy Butler was sorely missed during last night’s game. Though it’s unlikely that his presence would have made a difference in the outcome of the ballgame, Butler could have prevented the Bucks from having a nearly insurmountable lead by halftime.

Unfortunately for Miami Heat fans, Butler is still listed as day-to-day and may be a game-time decision by coach Erik Spoelstra.

Forward Gabe Vincent could miss the game due to a knee injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jimmy Butler, Gabe Vincent

Suspended: None

At what time will Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat commence?

USA: 30th December 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 31st December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat?

For US residents, the game will be televised nationally by NBA TV and will be covered locally by FOX Sports Wisconsin and FOX Sports Sun. NBA League Pass will cater to international audiences.

