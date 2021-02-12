What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Arena on Friday after their close 1-point loss against the Phoenix Suns. The Milwaukee Bucks have been solid on both ends of the court and currently have the best offense in the NBA. They now come up against an in-form Utah Jazz team that have won each of their last five matches.

The Utah Jazz have been the surprise team of the 2020-21 NBA season so far and are currently 1st in the Western Conference with a commendable 20-5 record. They have been a two-way force so far and have Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert producing All-Star performances on a weekly basis. Both teams have multiple players missing, but will be looking to get a win.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently averaging terrific numbers, putting up 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He has been well supported by the likes of Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday, although the latter will sit out their NBA match against the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee Bucks – Team News

Jrue Holiday has been an all-round asset for the Milwaukee Bucks and his presence will certainly be missed as they come up against a team that is in red-hot form at the moment.

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to Giannis and Middleton to lead them to victory, and have seen some crucial scoring performances from Bobby Portis off the bench as well.

Jrue Holiday is unavailable for the Milwaukee Bucks

On paper, the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have the edge over the Utah Jazz. However, Utah have a well-oiled unit and are in dominant form. Bryn Forbes did a decent job offensively in their last game and will probably slot in for Jrue Holiday once again.

Utah Jazz - Team News

Like the Bucks, Utah Jazz are also missing a crucial starter in the form of Mike Conley, with Joe Ingles expected to fill in at the guard position again. Ingles scored 24 points and had 6 assists in the last game, and the Jazz will need a similar performance from him if they are to get past a strong Milwaukee Bucks side.

Bojan's jam over Thompson, Donovan breaking ankles + the JC three that made the bench MOB him ⏪#InstantRewind | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/wIy493FjaX — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 11, 2021

The Utah Jazz have multiple scoring threats, with Rudy Gobert also chipping in with double-digit points. Jordan Clarkson, on the other hand, has become the frontrunner for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, while Donovan Mitchell has consistently been producing All-Star offensive numbers. The Utah Jazz have what it takes to post their 21st victory of the season.

Donovan Mitchell is in terrific form for the Utah Jazz

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz commence?

USA: February 12th, 2021, 9 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 13th, 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Utah Jazz

The game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz will be televised nationally (USA) on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on At&T RM Network and FOX Sports Wisconsin. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.