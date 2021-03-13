What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 13th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards in an enticing 2020-21 NBA season matchup at Capital One Arena. It will be the first of a two-game back-to-back series between the sides.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the more in-form side, winning four of their last five games. The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, have started their second half of the campaign with two straight losses.

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game start?

USA - Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Sunday, March 14th, 2021; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game?

The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

The Milwaukee Bucks blew away the New York Knicks with a 134-101 win in their last game. All-Star game MVP winner Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with a dominating triple-double. The 'Greek Freak' scored 24 points, made ten rebounds, and provided ten assists en route to his fifth triple-double of the season.

The MVP back doing MVP things. pic.twitter.com/Afo7InXaVZ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 12, 2021

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 101-127 in their last match. Russell Westbrook (24 points) and Bradley Beal (19 points) were once again their two best performers on the night, as the Wizards' defensive woes continued to affect them.

Both sides will be looking for a win, but the Milwaukee Bucks will be the favorites when they take the court. That said, the Washington Wizards have the potential to do better and will be eager to get back to winning ways when they welcome the Bucks to Washington tonight.

Bradley Beal

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Jordan Nwora is the only player ruled out for the Milwaukee Bucks for this game.

Injured - Jordan Nwora

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Washington Wizards Team News

Ish Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards

Three players are reportedly injured for the Washington Wizards ahead of this game. David Bertans is on a day-to-day list as he continues to recover from a calf tightness. Ish Smith (quadriceps) and Thomas Bryant (ACL) are the other two players who have been ruled out due to long-term injuries.

Injured - Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful - David Bertans

Suspended - None