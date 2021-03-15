What channel is Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 15 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards in their second consecutive NBA game at the Capitol One Arena on Monday. The Milwaukee Bucks came out comfortable winners in their first game, with Giannis Antetokounmpo registering a 33-point triple-double and a total of 8 Milwaukee Bucks players scoring in double digits.

The Washington Wizards have been utterly inconsistent this season. They saw a huge 42-point triple-double from Russell Westbrook in the previous game, although it didn’t prove to be enough, and the Wizards fell short by a mere 6 points. Bradley Beal, who could have been the difference-maker, sat out the match and is expected to return to the starting lineup this time around.

At what time will the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game start?

USA - Monday, March 15th, 2021; 7:00 PM Eastern Time.

India - Tuesday, March 16th, 2021; 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards game?

The matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington and Fox Sports Wisconsin. The match will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

The Milwaukee Bucks have gone on a three-game winning streak and won both of their matches since the All-Star break. They have been able to count on Jrue Holiday after he missed a number of matches and the results have been obvious.

Giannis is a bonafide candidate for the NBA MVP 2021 award.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the 4th best offensive side in the NBA this season but have struggled to cope defensively against the more elite teams. However, Jrue Holiday’s presence should lead to improvement, with Giannis and Khris Middleton also looking in fine form of late. Giannis produced a massive triple-double in their last game, with 33 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds, and will be the one to look out for again for the Washington Wizards.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspended - None

Washington Wizards team news

The Washington Wizards have underperformed for a majority of the season. They have produced some good offensive displays but have struggled to cope defensively and will be up for a huge task against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bradley Beal has been their best player and is still averaging more than 32 points per game. The Washington Wizards have seen some dominant displays from Russel Westbrook, who has looked close to his very best in recent weeks. With Bradley Beal expected to return, it might well prove to be one of the better days for the Washington Wizards.

Injured - Ish Smith, Thomas Bryant

Doubtful - Davis Bertans, Bradley Beal

Suspended - None