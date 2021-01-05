What Channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets meet for the second time in three days in today's game. Both teams have identical 2-4 records to start their 2020-21 NBA seasons. The Nuggets easily won the first game 124-109, even though the Timberwolves put up a good fight in the second half.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was spectacular with 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season to lead his team to victory. He was ably supported by Jamal Murray, who had 36 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field.

Nikola Jokic this season:



19 PTS - 12 REB - 12 AST

17 PTS - 9 REB - 11 AST

26 PTS - 11 REB - 12 AST

19 PTS - 12 REB - 18 AST

24 PTS - 9 REB - 10 AST

29 PTS - 15 REB - 14 AST



Not a single game under 10 assists

Not a single game under 10 assists

Former Nuggets guard Malik Beasley led the Timberwolves’ attack with a brilliant performance putting up 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Team News

Karl-Anthony Towns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will not be available for Tuesday’s game as he continues to heal from a dislocated left wrist that he injured a day after Christmas in the game against the Utah Jazz. The Timberwolves have no timetable for his return until he gets re-evaluated this week.

Josh Okogie didn’t play in the previous three games because of a hamstring injury and his status is day-to-day.

Shooting guard Jaylen Nowell hasn’t played this season due to a left soleus strain. He is doubtful to make an appearance tonight.

Injured: Karl-Anthony Towns

Doubtful: Josh Okogie, Jaylen Nowell

Suspended: None

Denver Nuggets: Team News

MICHAEL PORTER JR 🔥

30 PTS (12/18 FG)

10 REB

4 3PT



MPJ is averaging 19.5 PTS (56.6% FG, 42.3% 3PT), 6.8 REB, 1.5 BLK, 1 STL in 29.3 MINS this season.

Michael Porter Jr. will not play tonight versus the Minnesota Timberwolves due to the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He will continue to miss the next couple of games, which is quite unfortunate for the Denver Nuggets who have struggled mightily to start the season.

Forward Greg Whittington will be unavailable to play due to a left knee sprain.

Injured: Michael Porter Jr., Greg Whittington

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets commence?

USA: 5th January 2021, 9:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 6th January 2021, 7:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets?

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets matchup will be shown locally on Altitude Sports and FOX Sports North. International audiences will be able to catch the game on NBA League Pass.

