What channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Andrew Wiggins faces his former team tonight as the Golden State Warriors head back home to go up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been in poor form and are likely to end up in the lottery spot this season, while the Golden State Warriors have a legitimate case to get into the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

Despite their blowout loss against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors celebrated as star player Stephen Curry surpassed Hall of Famer Reggie Miller on the list of all-time three-pointers made.

The Warriors are 8-8 for the season and are coming off two consecutive defeats. They will be looking to grab an easy win against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves.

2nd most career threes in NBA history:



Wardell Stephen Curry II pic.twitter.com/8WHPWzyEF3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors lineup remains the same as it has been for the past couple of games.

Marquese Chriss and Klay Thompson are out for the season with major injuries, while Alen Smailagic remains sidelined for the foreseeable future following knee surgery.

Injured: Marquese Chriss, Klay Thompson, Alen Smailagic

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Minnesota Timberwolves - Team News

San Antonio Spurs v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves' recent win against the New Orleans Pelicans ended their four-game losing streak. The team has been struggling without their star center Karl-Anthony Towns, as bench role players have had to fill the starter's spot.

The Timberwolves are 25th in the league in defensive rating and 28th in offensive rating. Grabbing a win on the road will be tough for the franchise against a heavy ball-moving team like the Golden State Warriors.

Karl-Anthony Towns was alreadout after suffering a wrist injury but was tested positive for COVID-19 on January 16, further delaying his return. Backup forward Juancho Hernangomez is listed out due to health and safety protocols as well.

Advertisement

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns says he has tested positive for coronavirus. 🙏🏽 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2021

Injured: Karl-Anthony Towns

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Juancho Hernangomez

At what time will Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors tip-off?

USA: January 25, 2021, 10:00 PM ET.

India: January 26, 2021, 8:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors Suns game?

This matchup will be nationally televised in the USA on NBA TV and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Northwest (Local TV). Fans can also tune in to the radio and 95.7 The Game and 830 WCCO (Radio).

Fans elsewhere can catch live action from the game via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 10 Incredible Stephen Curry stats you need to know.