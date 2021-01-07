What channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Portland Trail Blazers on? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for another clash in the Western Conference as the Minnesota Timberwolves go head to head with the Portland Trail Blazers in their first matchup of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

The Timberwolves enter this contest at the bottom end of the Western Conference, owing to their losing record of two wins and five losses for the season. The Wolves suffered back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets in their last couple of games and will continue their search for a win in this one.

Minnesota was clearly missing their star player, Karl-Anthony Towns' point production from the floor, and will face another uphill battle against the Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves are being led by D'Angelo Russell, who is averaging 19.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.0 rebounds in 30 minutes per game.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers Blazers are off to an underwhelming start to their NBA campaign with three wins and four losses in seven games.

Like Minnesota, the Portland Trail Blazers are coming off back-to-back losses, the first of which came against the Warriors 137-122 and more recently against the Bulls 111-108. The Trail Blazers were considered a dark horse in the West before the opening of this season but have not been able to live up to those expectations so far.

The Blazers are being led by their dynamic backcourt duo, CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard. McCollum is averaging a team-high 27.7 points followed by Lillard with 26 points per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves - Team News

The Minnesota Timberwolves will continue to play without their star center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out with a dislocated left wrist and will miss his sixth straight game. Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said he is hopeful Towns will return to the floor sometime next week.

In addition to Towns, Josh Okogie will be on the sidelines as well as he has been ruled out for Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury. Jaylen Nowell has been cleared to return for this matchup and could see some minutes.

Injured: Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist), Josh Okogie (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jaylen Nowell (could return)

Suspended: None

Portland Trail Blazers - Team News

The Portland Trail Blazers will continue to miss Zach Collins, who is out indefinitely as he undergoes surgery to repair a fracture in his left ankle.

Rodney Hood's status is on a day-to-day basis. There is a possibility of his return to the floor in this matchup. Hood's return will be a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Injured: Zach Collins (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodney Hood (quadriceps)

Suspended: None

At what time will the Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers commence?

USA: 7th January 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 8th January 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers?

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers game will be broadcasted locally on NBC Sports Northwest and Fox Sports North. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.