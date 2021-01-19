What channel is New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will be hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at the Vivint Arena, and will be looking for their sixth consecutive NBA victory.

The Utah Jazz have won nine of their 13 games in the NBA 2020-21 season so far, and are currently third in the Western Conference.

On the other hand, the Pelicans are struggling at the moment, finding themselves in 12th place with a poor 5-7 record.

As far as injuries are concerned, both teams have almost full rosters and will be expected to feature the same starting 5s that they had last time around.

New Orleans Pelicans - Team News

The one player the New Orleans Pelicans will be missing is Lonzo Ball, who is expected to return for the Pelicans’ return fixture with the Utah Jazz.

Nicolo Melli is also doubtful for the game. The Pelicans will be expected to feature the same starting 5 that they had in their hard fought victory over the Sacramento Kings last time around.

Both Zion and Brandon Ingram are fit for the New Orleans Pelicans

Injured: Lonzo Ball

Doubtful: Nicolo Melli

Suspended: None

Utah Jazz – Team News

For the Utah Jazz, the two new additions to the injury list are Elijah Hughes and Derrick Favors, although the latter is expected to feature in the game.

Elijah Hughes joins Joe Ingles and Juwan Morgan in the list of players the Utah Jazz will be missing for their matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Injured: Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles, Juwan Morgan

Doubtful: Derrick Favors

Suspended: None

At what time will New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz tip-off?

USA: January 19, 2020, 9:00 PM ET

India: January 20, 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Where to watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz game?

For viewers in the USA, the game will be broadcasted by Fox Sports North and AT&T SportsNet, RM. Those outside the US will be able to stream the game live with an NBA League Pass