What channel is New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream - February 28th l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks will take on the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA game.

The New York Knicks are coming off a 110-107 win against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday; they now travel to Michigan for their next game, which is less than 24 hours later.

Meanwhile, New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose should be pumped up for the contest, as he returns to play against his former team. But Rose isn’t the only one looking forward to this match. The Detroit Pistons’ Dennis Smith Jr. will probably be more motivated to face off against his old team, as the New York Knicks practically ignored him all season.

A heated point-guard battle between Rose and Smith could ensue, which could be key in the outcome of the game.

Good to see Dennis Smith Jr flying again!



Last 3 games with Pistons

17 PTS, 6 AST, 0 TO, 54% FG

11 PTS, 7 AST, 3 STL, 0 TO

14 PTS in 18 MINS, 67% FG pic.twitter.com/u04czvn68E — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 27, 2021

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game start?

USA: Sunday, 28th February, 2021; 8:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Monday, 1st March 2021; 6:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons will be shown locally on MSG and FOX Sports Detroit. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

New York Knicks: Team News

Taj Gibson (ankle) will be a game-time decision for the New York Knicks. Gibson suffered an ankle injury during the New York Knicks’ win over the Indiana Pacers.

Elfrid Payton (hamstring) will be a game-time decision as well. Payton has already missed two consecutive games with hamstring soreness, which could likely see him miss the Detroit Pistons game too.

17-17 record and tied for the 4th seed in the East 👀



The Knicks' turnaround continues after beating the Pacers at MSG. pic.twitter.com/CEHV0n14a1 — ESPN (@espn) February 28, 2021

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (hand) is sidelined after undergoing surgery and will be evaluated following the NBA All-Star break.

Injured: Mitchell Robinson.

Doubtful: Taj Gibson, Elfrid Payton.

Unavailable: None.

Detroit Pistons: Team News

Frank Jackson is questionable to play against the New York Knicks because of an illness. If he doesn't take the floor, he'll miss his second straight game for the Detroit Pistons.

Delon Wright will be skipping Sunday’s game after he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right groin strain a week ago. According to The Athletic’s James L Edwards III, Wright will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Killian Hayes (hip) has been out for almost two months and will continue to miss time on the court. Hayes sustained his injury against the Milwaukee Bucks last month. He is expected to return after the All-Star break.

Jahlil Okafor (knee) underwent a meniscus surgery more than two weeks ago and will be out for about six more weeks. Blake Griffin, meanwhile, is being held out as the Detroit Pistons seek to trade or buy him out.

Injured: Delon Wright, Killian Hayes and Jahlil Okafor.

Doubtful: Frank Jackson.

Unavailable: Blake Griffin.