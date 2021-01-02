What Channel is New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks travel to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in the 2020-21 NBA season. The Knicks are still reeling from their 100-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors on the road last Thursday. After breaking the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 3-0 winning streak to start the season, New York’s own 2-0 win streak was snapped by the Raptors.

As for the Pacers, they are fresh from Thursday’s 119-99 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers and will look to carry the momentum from that win to the Knicks game. Domantas Sabonis is having a career year and he is lifting the Pacers to new heights this season.

New York Knicks: Team News

Back to work. It's GAME. DAY. pic.twitter.com/gC7b1OyE2Q — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 2, 2021

The New York Knicks could miss the services of several players including four members of their backcourt. Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr., Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, and Omari Spellman will be game-time decisions. Kevin Knox II is questionable for the game.

Knicks rookie Obi Toppin is still out with a right calf strain and won’t be back until at least January 6.

Injured: Obi Toppin

Doubtful: Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr., Alec Burks, Immanuel Quickley, Omari Spellman, Kevin Knox II

Suspended: None

Advertisement

Indiana Pacers: Team News

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Indiana Pacers will be without T.J. Warren indefinitely as he will need surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot. Goga Bitadze (ankle sprain), Brian Bowen (partial groin tear), and Jeremy Lamb (torn ACL) are going to miss the game as well.

Injured: T.J. Warren, Goga Bitadze, Brian Bowen, Jeremy Lamb

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers commence?

USA: 2nd January 2020, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: 3rd January 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers

Where and How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers?

The game will be broadcast on MSG and FOX Sports Indiana. International audiences can catch the game on NBA League Pass.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to wait until late January before considering roster moves