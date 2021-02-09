What Channel is New York Knicks vs Miami Heat on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The New York Knicks continue their storied rivalry with the Miami Heat when they face off at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday. The two teams became rivals during the 90s, giving almost every encounter since then, a playoff atmosphere. The Heat won the first of their home-and-home series this season with a 109-103 scoreline at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

The Heat have fallen on hard times in this campaign after several players were on the league’s COVID-19 protocols for a lengthy period. With a 9-14 record, the defending Eastern Conference champions have a lot of work ahead of them.

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks fights to keep control of the ball away from Richaun Holmes #22, Marvin Bagley III #35, and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings

The Knicks are slightly better off record-wise at 11-14 and have improved their backcourt with Derrick Rose joining the team in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

New York Knicks: Team News

Derrick Rose has been reunited with New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau once more, but his status for the game remains uncertain. Rose sat out the last three games for the Detroit Pistons before the trade.

Derrick Rose arrived in Miami earlier this evening. Still unsure he can see action without a real practice. https://t.co/tltttvzHzu — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) February 9, 2021

Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup with the Miami Heat. Noel had also missed the two previous games.

Doubtful: Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel

Miami Heat: Team News

Goran Dragic has been ruled out of the matchup with the New York Knicks due to a sprained left ankle. Dragic also missed the Miami Heat game with the Knicks last Sunday.

Goran Dragic is OUT today against the Knicks



That obviously isn't good news for the Heat, who are 1-4 without him so far this season



Which guard will step up most in his absence?#HeatTwitter pic.twitter.com/oOEiHJ0ts2 — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) February 7, 2021

Avery Bradley will miss at least three to four weeks with a right calf strain. Meyers Leonard needs to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder.

Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion), and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) will also be unavailable for the game against the Knicks.

Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) has been listed as probable by the Heat.

Injured: Goran Dragic, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Meyers Leonard, Chris Silva

Doubtful: Gabe Vincent

At what time will New York Knicks vs Miami Heat game start?

USA: Tuesday, 9th February 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch New York Knicks vs Miami Heat?

The New York Knicks-Miami Heat game will be televised locally on MSG and FOX Sports Sun. International audiences can catch the game with an NBA League Pass subscription.

