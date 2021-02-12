What channel is New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for some 2020-21 NBA season action as the New York Knicks visit the Capital One Arena for an enthralling matchup with the Washington Wizards on Friday.

There is a lot of buzz around the league after Derrick Rose rejoined the New York Knicks via a trade from the Detroit Pistons. D-Rose dropped 14 points in 20 minutes in his debut, although the Knicks fell to the Miami Heat 98-96.

Derrick Rose had this to say in his interview with ESPN:

"Like I said, I've been knowing these guys ever since high school, eighth grade, high school, so coming here, like I said, it's family. I never really thought about anything else but really getting here and understanding they wanted me to help grow the young guys they've already got here."

The New York Knicks will enter their matchup against the Washington Wizards on a two-game losing streak and will be eager to bounce back with a victory on Friday night. Coach Tom Thibodeau's team are facing a must-win scenario in their next few fixtures as their side have gone 3-7 in their last ten matchups.

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards continue their struggles this campaign and have one of the worst winning percentages (.273) in the league ahead of their matchup with the New York Knicks. Scott Brooks has his work cut out for him as the team has a lot of ground to cover this season.

The Washington Wizards are coming off a loss to the Toronto Raptors in their previous outing, which was their sixteenth defeat of the season. Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook combined for 47 points but could not match the Raptors' firepower, getting outscored in the final quarter by 12 points.

Advertisement

New York Knicks - Team News

Head coach Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks talks with Derrick Rose #4 in a game against the Miami Heat

The New York Knicks' guard Frank Ntilikina won't be suiting up for this contest as he has been ruled out due to the league's strict Covid-19 protocols. He is the only player who won't be available for this contest as the rest of the cast will be ready to take the floor at the Capital One Arena.

The New York Knicks have seen a significant improvement in their defense this campaign under the leadership of new head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks have earned the league's fifth-best defensive rating ahead of their matchup with the Washington Wizards.

The addition of Derrick Rose should improve their offense as he can torch opposing teams' benches with his impressive scoring and distribution.

Washington Wizards- Team News

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards have listed their star player Bradley Beal on the injury report. The coaching staff has decided to give Beal some rest before although is expected to hit the floor for their next fixture against the Boston Celtics.

Former league MVP Russell Westbrook will have to pick up the slack on offense in Beal's absence. Westbrook is averaging 19.7 points and 8.9 assists in fifteen games thus far.

Advertisement

INJURY/ILLNESS UPDATE: Bradley Beal (rest) will not play tomorrow against New York.#WizKnicks | #DCAboveAll — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) February 11, 2021

Scott Brook's team's abysmal season record this campaign can be attributed to one of the worst defenses in the league. The Washington Wizards have the second-worst (29th out of 30 teams) defensive rating in the association.

If Washington cannot tighten things up, they could fall to the 17th loss of the campaign.

At what time will the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards commence?

USA: February 12th, 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 13th, 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards?

The game between the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards will be telecast on NBC Sports Washington and the MSG network. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.