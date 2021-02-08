What Channel is OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder visit Hollywood when they take on the LA Lakers at the Staples Center on Monday. The Lakers defeated the Thunder 128-99 in Oklahoma last month, and the Thunder will be looking forward to avenge that humiliating loss with a win tonight against the defending champions.

LeBron James had 26 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in their last meeting. If the Thunder don’t want a repeat performance of that match, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will have to play better than he did, when he had 17 points with only two rebounds and one assist.

Theo Maledon #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder works to the basket against Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first quarter at Moda Center on January 25, 2021, in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

OKC Thunder: Team News

A number of OKC Thunder players are on their official injury report. Theo Maledon will be out in compliance with the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols.

Mike Muscala has been ruled out of the LA Lakers game due to the league’s concussion protocols. He took an elbow to the head during Saturday's 120-118 triumph over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

George Hill (thumb) will miss at least four weeks after undergoing a minor surgical procedure last Tuesday. He had not appeared during the Thunder’s previous four games and will be sidelined for the time being.

Isaiah Roby has right foot soreness and won’t be playing tonight. Ty Jerome has missed the entire season so far due to an ankle sprain and will be out against the LA Lakers.

Trevor Ariza (personal) has yet to report to the OKC Thunder since being acquired in a trade with the Detroit Pistons. Ariza is going through a custody battle over his son and is unlikely to appear in a Thunder uniform any time soon.

Injured: Theo Maledon, Mike Muscala, George Hill, Isaiah Roby, Ty Jerome, Trevor Ariza

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

LA Lakers: Team News

As has been the LA Lakers’ practice this season, LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is on their injury report but is probable to appear in the OKC Thunder game tonight.

New story: Anthony Davis is “very likely” to miss Monday’s game against OKC with tightness in his right leg, a league source tells ESPN. The Lakers’ All-Star big man underwent testing to check out his Achilles’ tendon, which came back clean https://t.co/hytx1N5Ymq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 8, 2021

Anthony Davis was listed as questionable to play because of tightness in his right leg. The MRI result on his Achilles came out negative, which is great news for the LA Lakers.

Only two players were listed as unavailable to play due to injury. Kostas Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Monday’s game against the OKC Thunder because of right knee tendinitis.

Jared Dudley (calf) is also on the Lakers’ injury report and will not play tonight.

Injured: Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo

Doubtful: Anthony Davis, LeBron James

Unavailable: None

At what time will the OKC Thunder vs. LA Lakers game start?

USA: Monday, 8th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Tuesday, 9th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dribbles against Jeff Green #8 of the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Barclays Center on January 10, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs. LA Lakers?

The OKC Thunder-LA Lakers game will be shown locally on FOX Sports Oklahoma and Spectrum SportsNet. International viewers can catch the game live on the NBA League Pass.

