What channel is OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The OKC Thunder will look to beat the LA Lakers for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA when the two teams meet at the Staples Center on Wednesday.

The OKC Thunder fought valiantly in the first game of their back-to-back set against the LA Lakers on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent the game to overtime with three clutch free throws in regulation. But the LA Lakers walked away with a 119-112 victory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a brilliant performance that game, bagging 29 points, ten assists and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, LeBron James led the way for the LA Lakers, who were without their All-Star forward Anthony Davis. James recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.

The OKC Thunder also lost their first meeting with the LA Lakers this season in Oklahoma City, but will hope to be third-time lucky.

OKC Thunder: Team News

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a left knee sprain that rules him out of OKC Thunder’s game against the LA Lakers. Theo Maledon remains sidelined due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Mike Muscala didn’t dress for the Monday game in compliance with the league’s concussion protocols, and he has been ruled out of the LA Lakers matchup as well.

It will be three more weeks at least until George Hill’s right thumb injury heals after the Thunder guard underwent a minor procedure. Meanwhile, Trevor Ariza remains sidelined because of personal reasons.

According to Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman, Ty Jerome will be in the G League once he heals from an ankle sprain.

Injured: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Theo Maledon, Mike Muscala, George Hill, Ty Jerome.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: Trevor Ariza.

LA Lakers: Team News

The LA Lakers continue to place LeBron James (left ankle sprain) on their injury report.

He is listed as probable for the Wednesday matchup, and there is a slight chance that the LA Lakers could rest him after he played in two consecutive games that went into overtime.

Anthony Davis missed the LA Lakers’ last game against the OKC Thunder and is listed as questionable because of an Achilles issue. The team might remain on the cautious side with their All-Star big man and rest him for the OKC Thunder game.

Alex Caruso has a right-hand strain that kept him from out of Monday’s match. He is also questionable for the Wednesday rematch with the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, Kostas Antetokounmpo is out due to right-knee patellar tendinitis. His only game this season was on December 27. Jared Dudley’s calf issue continues to keep him from playing, and he will remain on the LA Lakers' injured list until further notice.

Injured: Jared Dudley, Kostas Antetokounmpo.

Doubtful: Alex Caruso, Anthony Davis, LeBron James.

Unavailable: None.

At what time will the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game start?

USA: Wednesday, 10th February 2021, 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India: Thursday, 11th February 2021, 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game?

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will be televised locally on FOX Sports Oklahoma and Spectrum SportsNet. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.