What Channel is Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Orlando Magic in their fifth game of the NBA 2020-21 season. The Orlando Magic saw their undefeated start to the season come to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers the last time around.

On the other hand, the Oklahoma City Thunder have also registered just one win in their four NBA matchups thus far. They take on the Orlando Magic for the second time in three games and are coming off an 11-point loss in a game where Nikola Vucevic went for 28 points.

This time around, they take on an Orlando Magic team that is missing multiple starters and bench players, and will be looking for revenge.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Team News

The Oklahoma City Thunder have an almost full-strength roster to choose from, with Shai Gilgeous Alexander expected to lead the line once again. They have suffered a series of close defeats and have led in games for consistent periods of time.

First match of the year.



𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐯𝐬. 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜

Tonight | 6 p.m. CT



📺 | @FOXSportsOK

📻 | WWLS 98.1 FM pic.twitter.com/q7QpZEzAk8 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 2, 2021

Whether they can get their offensive game on track is something that needs to be seen. The Oklahoma City Thunder are missing Ty Jerome, and will also be without Trevor Ariza for the game against Orlando Magic.

Injured: Ty Jerome, Trevor Ariza

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando Magic - Team News

The Orlando Magic are coming into the game off the back of a heavy loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, and will be looking to get back to winning ways. However, they are missing multiple starters in the form of James Ennis II and Evan Fournier, who is listed as doubtful.

Orlando Magic unreal transition defense | 2020-21 highlights | Best team in the Southeast Division? pic.twitter.com/uDaIXQVK0f — Michele Pelacci (@Pelamity) January 2, 2021

Chuma Okeke is also expected to miss the game due to a hamstring injury.

On the whole, the Orlando Magic have had a good start to the season and will be looking to inflict a second defeat on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Injured: James Ennis II, Evan Fournier, Chuma Okeke

Doubtful: Evan Fournier

Suspended: None

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder

At what time will Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic commence?

India: 2nd December 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 2nd December 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic?

The game will be broadcasted locally on Fox Sports Florida. Fans worldwide can stream it live on NBA League Pass.