What channel is Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will take on the Boston Celtics in an NBA clash slated to take place on Friday. The Celtics are sitting on a comfortable 7-3 record, while the Orlando Magic are just above the .500 mark, and are 6-5. Both teams are targeting a playoff place, and will be looking to get a win under their belt.

Orlando Magic Team News

Orlando Magic v Atlanta Hawks

The Orlando Magic will be without starting guard Evan Fournier, who has been out since New Year's Eve due to back spasms. The Magic will have all other players available, and they will be the favorites going into this game.

Injured - Evan Fournier, James Ennis, Michael Carter-Williams and Markelle Fultz

Doubtful - None

Unavailable - Mo Bamba

Boston Celtics Team News

The Boston Celtics will be missing a string of key players due to health and safety reasons. Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Carsen Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Robert Williams and Semi Ojeleye are all out due to COVID-19 protocol.

Kemba Walker will be missing due to a knee injury, while Romeo Langford will be out with a wrist problem.

The Celtics will enter the game with just 8 players, the bare minimum requirement to play an NBA game. Offseason acquisition Tristan Thompson will make a return after a lengthy layoff and he is set to start at center.

Injured - Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford

Doubtful - None

Unavailable - Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Carsen Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Robert Williams, and Semi Ojeleye

At what time will the Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game start?

USA: Friday January 15th , 2021, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

India: Saturday, January 16th, 2021, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics?

In the USA, fans can catch the Orlando Magic-Boston Celtics game on the FoxSports Network. International viewers can be live-stream with an NBA League Pass.