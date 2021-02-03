What channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Charlotte Hornets on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

Eastern Conference heavyweights, the Philadelphia 76ers travel to face the Charlotte Hornets for the third time this season on Wednesday night. Both sides come into the matchup off an equally impressive week in which the Hornets knocked off three of the East's favorites - the Bucks, Heat, and the Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers will pose the biggest threat to the Hornets out of any of these sides, after winning eight of their last 10 to solidify their place atop the conference standings. Joel Embiid is expected to return to the 76ers starting lineup as he continues his pursuit to be named MVP.

In their last matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers coped well without their star center with the help of 54 points off the bench. Offensive leaders Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris also stepped up and drained 48 points between them.

Harris, in particular, is having a stellar season after being reunited with former coach Doc Rivers. The forward is averaging All-Star numbers with 20.3 points and 7 rebounds. Harris is shooting at 46% from downtown.

For a side with a 7-11 record, the Charlotte Hornets' performances have been very impressive over the past week. After making a blockbuster move to the franchise, Gordon Hayward has returned to his All-Star ability and is leading the Hornets offense with 23 points and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets' faith during the postseason has also paid dividends, as their no.3 draft pick, LaMelo Ball, is currently leading the way among Rookie of the Year candidates.

Ball put up an impressive 27 points against the Bucks and is expected to keep his starting place in this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Ben Simmons directs the offense for the Philadelphia 76ers.

After missing the 76ers' previous encounter against the Pacers, Doc Rivers has stated that he expects superstar Joel Embiid to return to the court on Wednesday night for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 76ers impressed without their center against Indiana, although they will be grateful to have his presence back in the starting lineup. Embiid was named Eastern Conference player of the month for January. He is currently averaging 28.3 points and 11.1 rebounds, as the race for MVP heats up with Embiid a strong contender for the award.

In his press conference, Rivers also announced that Mike Scott (knee) had suffered a setback in his injury recovery and would not play against the Hornets. Terrance Ferguson also remains sidelined through the league's health and safety protocols.

Charlotte Hornets - Team News

Gordon Hayward goes up for a layup for the Charlotte Hornets.

LaMelo Ball had to step up in place of Terry Rozier during the Charlotte Hornets' impressive victory against the Miami Heat on Monday. The rookie - who put up 14 points and 7 assists - will likely keep his place in the starting lineup, with Rozier still questionable for the encounter.

Another of the Charlotte Hornets' pivotal starters will be sidelined on Wednesday, as PJ Washington sits out through a foot sprain picked up in Miami.

Washington left the game and did not return, though is expected to be day-to-day after the encounter with the Philadelphia 76ers. This could prove pivotal in a matchup that the Charlotte Hornets have not won in the past 13 attempts.

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets commence?

USA: February 3rd, 2021, 7:00 PM (Eastern Time)

India: February 4th, 2021, 5:30 AM (Indian Standard Time)

Where to watch 76ers vs. Hornets?

Fans in America will be able to watch the game on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Fox Sports Southeast. International viewers can stream the matchup live with an NBA League Pass.