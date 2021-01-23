What Channel is Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

In a pretty lopsided matchup, the Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena tonight to begin a two-game series.The

Detroit Pistons are on a three-game losing streak and will try their best to avoid another loss at home. Meanwhile, their opposition tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers boast the best record in the East.

Let’s keep it going pic.twitter.com/pHtJBRtjfF — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 23, 2021

The Detroit Pistons will need to protect the paint more than anything else in this matchup, the 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are inside scorers and the lack of a bonafide big man might hurt the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Detroit Pistons

The Pistons are holding an underwhelming 3-12 record right now. They stand below the 23rd rank in most defensive categories and are ranked absolutely last in the league in offensive rating. Their offseason acquisition, Jerami Grant has been playing remarkable this season, averaging over 25 points per game while maintaining his prowess on the defensive side of the floor.

Head coach Dwyane Casey will have the entire roster at his disposal tonight as no member of the Detroit Pistons is questionable or has reported any injury, except for rookie Killian Hayes. Hayes suffered a labral tear in his hip and won't play for at least eight more weeks, there is no timetable for his return.

Detroit Pistons rookie Killian Hayes will rest and rehab his right hip injury and be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2021

Injured: Killian Hayes

Advertisement

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Philadelphia 76ers - Team News

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are soaring right now. Under the guidance and leadership of new head coach Doc Rivers, the 76ers have found a new offense and currently boast the best record in the East at 11-5. They won last night against the Boston Celtics despite a 42-point effort by Celtics' Jaylen Brown.

Philadelphia 76ers stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, both posted double-doubles and shot over 70% from the floor leading them to a 12-point victory.

The starters are all reportedly healthy and ready to play tonight. Backup center, Vincent Poirier didn't play against the Boston Celtics due to COVID-19 related protocols, and bench forward Mike Scott was out against Boston as well due to a knee injury. Both players are questionable for tonight.

Injured: Killian Hayes

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time will the Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons tip-off?

USA: 23rd January 2021, 8:00 PM ET

India: 24th January 2021, 6:30 AM IST

Where and How to watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons game?

Advertisement

USA: This is matchup will locally air on Fox Sports Detroit and NBC Sports Philadelphia (Local TV). Fans can tune in to the radio at 97.1 FM The Ticket and 97.5 The Fanatic (Radio).

Fans of the NBA watching around the world can use the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Philadelphia 76ers vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21